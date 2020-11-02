Thor Industries Announces Appointment Of William J. Kelley Jr. To Its Board Of Directors

ELKHART, Ind., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) - Get Report today announced that William J. Kelley Jr. has been named to the Board of Directors of Thor Industries effective November 1, 2020. Kelley has more than 30 years of executive-level experience in the food and beverage industry. He will serve as a member of the Compensation and Development Committee and the Audit Committee of the Board. The addition of Kelley expands Thor Industries' Board of Directors from 9 to 10 members.

"I am pleased to welcome Bill to our Board of Directors given his proven track record of strategic value creation through his strong financial management expertise," said Andrew E. Graves, Chairman of the Board of Thor Industries. "Bill brings a fresh perspective to Thor's Board, and we anticipate that his extensive fiscal and enterprise risk management experience overseeing finance, accounting and controls at the leadership level for Fortune 500 companies will serve us well. Bill's knowledge will fortify Thor Industries' as a leader in transformation and change initiatives across the enterprise. His appointment is further demonstration of the significant value we place upon corporate governance, risk oversight, board refreshment and diversity."

Mr. Kelley currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) - Get Report, a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America with nearly 40 production facilities across the United States, Canada and Italy. At TreeHouse Foods, Mr. Kelley advises the Chief Executive Officer and other senior leaders on major financial and strategic growth issues. He also manages the company's financial, business-planning, treasury, and information technology functions as well as investor relations and corporate development.

"Bill is a strong addition to our Board and has vast experience and success as a financial business leader. We will benefit greatly from his expertise and council as Thor continues to create superior quality products and enhance our sustainability efforts that will grow our business," said Bob Martin, President and CEO of Thor Industries.

Before joining TreeHouse, Mr. Kelley was with The Kraft Heinz Company from 2014-2016 as Head of Global Internal Audit. From 2012-2014, Mr. Kelley was with The Hillshire Brands Company, as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Kelley's earlier career service included key finance and accounting roles at Arthur Andersen and Cargill, Inc.

Mr. Kelley holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from Clark-Atlanta University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Kelley is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Internal Auditor and Certified Information Systems Auditor. He started his career as an accountant with a Chicago subsidiary of Cargill, Inc. and later joined Arthur Andersen LLP.

Mr. Kelley serves on two non-profit boards in the Chicago area. He is active at Chicago Youth Centers, serving as a Board Member, Member of the Investment Committee, and former Treasurer and Chair of the Finance Committee. He also dedicates his time to the Chicago Children's Museum as a Board Member, Vice Chair of the Finance Committee and former Co-Chair of the Annual Gala.

About Thor Industries, Inc.Thor is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on the Company and its products, please go to www.thorindustries.com .

