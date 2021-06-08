Thompson Thrift Named As Finalist Of NAA's Top Places To Work

INDIANAPOLIS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift, a full service nationally recognized real estate company, was recognized as a top property management company finalist in the National Apartment Association's 2021 NAA Best Places to Work award program, which identifies member organizations that encourage employee engagement and performance and foster collaborative and innovative work environments.

Companies selected as finalists scored above the cumulative average of all surveys based on a Net Promoter Scores (NPS)-based anonymous employee satisfaction survey, launched as part of the awards program. Employees themselves determine where their organization ranks, providing employers with valuable feedback about their workplace.

"We are humbled that our associates took time from their busy days to share candid feedback," said Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift. "As a company, we try to live our core values of excellence, service and leadership and it means a great deal to receive high marks on how meaningful they feel their work is and how much they feel valued and respected."

Aimee O'Connor, senior vice president of property management for Watermark Residential, added, "We are very proud to be part of the Thompson Thrift/Watermark Residential team. We are fortunate to have such dedicated team members taking pride in all aspects of property management -- from the resident experience to maintaining each of our communities with the utmost care."

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. Watermark, the company's multifamily business unit, is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of upscale apartments and luxury leased townhomes with more than 13,000 units developed across 19 states.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate CompanyThompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Ind., Houston, Phoenix and Charlotte, N.C. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success— Watermark Residential which is focused on Class A multifamily communities and Luxury Leased Homes which is focused on upscale townhome-style living, Thompson Thrift Retail Group which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift's over 400 employees are engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail and office projects across the country. We are passionate about our customer's success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

About NAAThe National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 151 state and local affiliates, NAA encompasses over 93,000 members representing more than 10 million apartment homes globally. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, community responsibility, inclusivity and innovation. To learn more, visit www.naahq.org.

