Thompson Savannah Serves Their Own Delicious Beverage As Part Of The Zero Proof, Zero Judgment Beverage Menu (Photo: Business Wire)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announces today the introduction of Zero Proof, Zero Judgment - a beverage program that will bring dedicated zero proof beverage options to several U.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) - Get Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A Report announces today the introduction of Zero Proof, Zero Judgment - a beverage program that will bring dedicated zero proof beverage options to several U.S. hotels across Hyatt's Alila, Andaz, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, JdV by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and Thompson Hotels brands. In response to travelers' changing alcohol consumption habits and increased focus on their wellbeing, Zero Proof, Zero Judgment launched in August 2021 with many beverages featuring products from leading liquor replacement Ritual Zero Proof and carbonated mixer supplier Fever-Tree. Hyatt's creative beverage approach comes as 52% of Americans are actively trying to drink less alcohol (Source: Beverage Daily, Circle Up Growth Partners, Oct. 2020) and nearly 50% of travelers surveyed in October 2021 said they're likely to choose a non-alcoholic beverage over a beer or cocktail (Source: Hyatt Travel Pulse). Zero Proof, Zero Judgment aims to meet a growing demand from consumers to enjoy imbibing regardless of alcohol consumption preference.

Through Zero Proof, Zero Judgment, restaurant and bar teams at many Hyatt hotels have enhanced their beverage menus with inventive non-alcoholic cocktails, many created with Ritual Zero Proof and Fever-Tree products. From a delicious beverage featuring Ritual Zero Proof Gin Alternative, basil, cucumber, lime, and ginger at Hyatt Centric Times Square New York's Bar 54, to an enticing option comprised of Ritual Zero Proof Rum Alternative, blueberry, honey, lime, and Fever-Tree Ginger Beer at the newly opened Thompson Savannah's Lobby Bar, each participating hotel has created unique, non-alcoholic beverages using a variety of Ritual Zero Proof and Fever-Tree's spirit alternatives and mixers, as well as seasonal ingredients and flavors for guests and locals to enjoy.

This program was inspired by sober bar manager Anna Welker of Topside at Revival Baltimore, a JdV by Hyatt hotel, who launched a local zero proof cocktail menu following a successful dry January menu in January 2020 to ensure non-drinkers visiting the hotel, like herself, were met with understanding and a variety of delicious beverage options.

"We're seeing travelers increasingly prioritizing their mental and physical wellbeing, so we are thrilled to offer this new beverage program that provides delicious and flavorful non-alcoholic cocktails," said Miranda Breedlove, national director of bars, lifestyle operations, Hyatt. "Ultimately, it's about providing an incomparable hospitality experience that's reimagined with intentional options for guests who choose not to drink or to drink less."

With a continued commitment to prioritizing colleague wellbeing and in conjunction with this new beverage program, Hyatt is introducing virtual Zero Proof, Zero Judgment seminars for restaurant, bar and event colleagues at several properties to start. Focused on destigmatizing the conversation around mental health in the service industry and highlighting tools for creating a more mindful, considerate work environment, seminars will be led by Spirits Educator, Licensed Professional Counselor and Founder of Healthy Pour, Laura Green, MEd, LPC.

"Considering the hardships hospitality workers inevitability encountered during the pandemic, I look forward to working with Hyatt colleagues to address mental health and wellness challenges regularly faced by those who work in or around alcohol," said Green. "The goal is to empower colleagues to foster a transparent and supportive working environment that promotes mental and physical health."

See below a list of all participating Hyatt hotel properties across the U.S. offering a Zero Proof, Zero Judgment menu, with more hotels expected to adopt the new beverage program in the coming months:

Andaz Andaz San Diego(San Diego, California)



Destination by Hyatt The Seabird Resort (Oceanside, California)



JdV by Hyatt Revival Baltimore (Baltimore, Maryland) Mission Pacific (San Diego, California)



For resources and more information about how Hyatt supports colleague, guest and member wellbeing, please visit: https://www.hyatt.com/info/wellbeing.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

