Thommen Medical USA And Levin Group Introduce Implant Practice Performance Program To Support Success In The COVID-19 Era

CLEVELAND, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration, Thommen Medical USA and the Levin Group are pleased to introduce a new program to provide dental implant specialists with educational materials and information to support practice success, especially during the COVID-19 era. The "Implant Practice Performance Program," launching this month, is complimentary and exclusively available through Thommen Medical and the Levin Group.

"We are very happy to partner with the Levin Group to provide key insights and relevant content especially during this time," stated Scott Root, President of Thommen Medical USA. He continued, "In addition to providing a high-quality implant system that has evolved over the past 30 years for the life of your patients, we also want to provide you with insightful knowledge to help you reach your personal and practice goals."

This comprehensive program will provide valuable insights for implant success and has been developed specifically to support the implant specialist and their referring doctors. Some of the key components of this unique offering include monthly whitepapers and newsletters with specific strategies and recommendations, quarterly webinars hosted by Dr. Roger Levin with live Q&A, a short video series, an optional "Tip of the Day" for the Surgical Practice and more.

"We are extremely excited about the opportunity to work with Thommen Medical to advance implant management and marketing education. Both Levin Group and Thommen Medical are highly committed to making a difference for the dental profession and improving the lives of practice owners and their patients," claimed Roger P. Levin, DDS.

About Thommen Medical

Thommen Medical is a Swiss designer and manufacturer of dental implant systems with a unique reputation for Swiss precision, innovation and functional design. We develop high quality solutions to satisfy our customers' high standards for safety, esthetics and sophistication. Thommen Medical's global headquarters is located in Grenchen, Switzerland. Thommen Medical USA is located in Cleveland, Ohio. For more information on Thommen Medical or any services and/or products, please visit: www.thommenmedical.com.

About Levin Group

The Levin Group is a leading practice management and marketing consulting firm lead by Roger Levin, DDS. Founded in 1985, the Levin Group has counseled over 30,000 practices and guided hundreds of practice owners though strategic planning, coaching and practice analysis programs. Thousands of dental professionals have attended Levin Group seminars and webinars. Learn more about Levin Group and Dr. Roger Levin at www.levingroup.com

