Thomas Scientific Lands New 5-Year Contract With Florida State University

SWEDESBORO, N.J., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Scientific, the largest pure-play distributor of scientific products in the North America, has finalized a five-year contract with Florida State University (FSU) as a strategic supplier of laboratory products and services.

The awarding of this new contract is a result of Thomas Scientific's focus on creating solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer. A cross-functional, companywide team was formed to develop these customer centric solutions - paving the way for recognition of this award.

"FSU's goal was to provide their research community access to specialty laboratory supplies and lab services," declared Lewis McMillan, Director, Government Sales at Thomas Scientific. "Our award brings exclusive suppliers and Thomas Scientific branded products to the University at competitive prices and terms."

Thomas Scientific has been building noticeable market momentum following four acquisitions under the Thomas umbrella during 2017-2018, including life science distributors Phenix Research Products and E&K Scientific. Since the integration of these four companies in 2019, Thomas has relied almost exclusively on in-house strategic initiatives and its strong capabilities to achieve accelerated growth, significantly outpacing its industry competitors.

Thomas Scientific has the broadest and most differentiated product portfolio in the industry, providing customers access to the brands they trust the most in order to help accelerate their science. In addition to continually adding to its industry leading product portfolio, Thomas has also significantly accelerated its investments within its Clinical Diagnostics, Lab Automation, and Controlled Environments teams. The company also made further operational strides by achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification this July and publicly launching Thomas Inventory Management Solutions (TIMS), its vendor-managed inventory program, the following month.

"We've listened intently to the market over the past two years and have initiated strategies that allow us to develop the most beneficial solutions for our customers," stated Michael Klipstein, Chief Commercial Officer at Thomas Scientific. "The Florida State award is a testament to this strategic focus, in addition to the hard work of multiple departments within Thomas."

Please click here to learn more about Thomas Scientific and its product and service offerings.

About Thomas Scientific

Founded in 1900, Thomas Scientific provides the latest in supplies, equipment, and supply chain solutions to the scientific community - supporting all laboratory research, biopharmaceutical, medical device, clinical diagnostics, cleanroom, and other related end markets. In accordance with our mission to be the most trusted partner in science for our customers, suppliers, and associates, we deliver individualized service and a comprehensive product portfolio at competitive prices, combined with customized supply chain service solutions. Whether you work in a laboratory or controlled environment setting, or perform your testing in the field, Thomas Scientific has the products you need.

