Thomas Scientific Lands Agilent As Distribution Partner

SWEDESBORO, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Scientific is once again expanding the breadth of its product portfolio after a new strategic distribution partnership agreement with Agilent Technologies.

The partnership is another significant step forward for Thomas Scientific as it continues to accelerate growth within the molecular biology and diagnostics markets. It marks the latest in a long run of supplier additions in the space that includes MicroGEM, Reditus Laboratories, Microbix Biosystems, and more.

"Agilent is, without question, one of the most well respected names in our industry," stated Michael Brown, Senior VP of Clinical Molecular Diagnostics at Thomas Scientific. "Being able to offer our customers Agilent's products from their Genomics division is a huge win for the high complexity labs that we serve."

Since being acquired by The Carlyle Group in 2017, Thomas Scientific has made four strategic acquisitions of their own - helping to greatly expand the reach of their distribution network, while adding decades of clinical and life science experience to the team. Armed with these resources, the company has been aggressive in its efforts to partner with trusted industry leaders like Agilent Technologies.

Agilent offers one of the broadest molecular biology portfolios of any company serving the life science market. The partnership agreement will provide Thomas Scientific's customers with access to more than 700 bioreagent products - including qPCR instruments, reagents, PCR enzymes, and other molecular biology reagents.

To help satisfy the growing demands from high complexity laboratories, Agilent's CRISPR libraries will also be available through Thomas Scientific, as both companies work together to lead future innovation within molecular biology and genomics.

"We are excited for this new strategic partnership with Thomas Scientific," stated Michael Pietroforte, Genomics Indirect Channel Manager at Agilent Technologies. "For nearly three decades, Agilent's expertise in molecular biology, enzyme engineering, and oligo manufacturing has made us a trusted partner with researchers in industries such as pharma, biotech, and academic research. This partnership with Thomas Scientific will support Agilent's continued effort to provide high-quality and cost-effective solutions to these industries."

About Thomas Scientific

Thomas Scientific provides the latest in supplies, equipment, and supply chain solutions to the scientific community - supporting all laboratory research, biopharmaceutical, medical device, clinical diagnostics, cleanroom, and other related end markets.

