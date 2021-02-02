Thoma Bravo To Expand Presence With Launch Of Miami Office

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, one of the largest private equity investment firms focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector, today announced that it will open an office in Miami, Florida in the second half of...

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, one of the largest private equity investment firms focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector, today announced that it will open an office in Miami, Florida in the second half of 2021. The firm's current San Francisco and Chicago offices have grown significantly in recent years, and Thoma Bravo remains committed to continuing to grow its already strong presence in these key business markets.

Partner Chip Virnig and other existing members of the Thoma Bravo team will relocate to the Miami region to extend the firm's business and brand, and the firm is excited to also grow its Miami presence through recruiting new and diverse talent in the region. With its expansion into Miami, Thoma Bravo expects to build on its successful track record of partnering with the existing management teams of fast-growing, innovative software companies and tap into the region's rich and growing community of tech entrepreneurs.

"At Thoma Bravo, we are always looking forward. Building on our firm's recent success, including the largest fundraise in Thoma Bravo's history and continued growth across our portfolio, we are excited to establish a presence in Miami," said Orlando Bravo, Founder and a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "The office will not only reinforce our presence in the U.S., but will also serve as the firm's first foothold on the East Coast, providing a gateway to other national and global markets."

"We are thrilled to expand our business to this vibrant city as it rapidly evolves into a major financial and technology hub," said Chip Virnig, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We are proud to join Miami's flourishing investment community and look forward to further driving innovation and growth in the city."

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest and most successful private equity firms focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With more than $73 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Thoma Bravo partners with a company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago, with a planned expansion to Miami in the second half of 2021. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

