Thoma Bravo Makes Strategic Investment In Intel 471

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to make a strategic growth investment in Intel 471, the premier provider of cyber threat intelligence for leading enterprises and governments. Co-founders Mark Arena and Jason Passwaters will continue to lead the company and will retain a significant ownership position. Financial details were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014, Intel 471 provides comprehensive intelligence and monitoring on threat actors. The company's centralized TITAN platform enables intelligence and security professionals to access structured information, dashboards, timely alerts and intelligence reporting via web portal or API integration. The operational and financial resources from Thoma Bravo are expected to help the business continue to evolve its product suite, broaden its go-to-market strategy and continue to aggressively pursue innovation to best deliver security solutions for new and existing customers.

"As cybercriminals and their tactics become increasingly sophisticated, our monitoring and intelligence solutions have become mission-critical, with organizations of all sizes looking to us to help them protect against attacks," said Mark Arena, CEO of Intel 471. "With deep security expertise, Thoma Bravo understands our vision of a preventative approach to cybersecurity. Thoma Bravo's industry experience, operational capabilities and capital support make it the right partner for us as we take our business to even greater heights."

"Through our portfolio of robust, proprietary threat intelligence solutions, Intel 471 delivers round-the-clock strategic insights to our customers, helping them to navigate the ever-evolving threat landscape," said Jason Passwaters, COO of Intel 471. "Thoma Bravo has a demonstrated track record of driving sustainable growth, and we are confident that this investment will enable us to continue delivering premier insights through our TITAN platform and continue to meet - and exceed - our customers' needs."

"As digital transformation continues to accelerate, organizations have reached an inflection point in how they approach cybersecurity, recognizing the paramount importance of threat preparedness," said Adam Solomon, a Principal at Thoma Bravo. "Mark and Jason have done a tremendous job establishing Intel 471 at the forefront of the threat intelligence industry, and with strong leadership, best-in-class solutions, and a diverse and growing customer base, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the market opportunity ahead. We are thrilled to support Intel 471 as it continues to deliver high-value data and insights on threat actors."

"Intel 471 is providing actionable insights - in real time - to organizations all over the world, and we are excited to apply our industry experience and operational expertise as we partner with the Intel 471 team to bolster threat preparedness capabilities worldwide," said Annie Wei, a Vice President at Thoma Bravo.

Debt financing for the transaction is being provided by Antares Capital. Kirkland & Ellis is serving as legal counsel to Thoma Bravo. Cowen is serving as financial advisor to Intel 471 and Reed Smith is serving as legal counsel.

About Thoma BravoThoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $83 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired more than 325 companies representing over $100 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

About Intel471Intel 471 empowers enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations to win the cybersecurity war using near-real-time insights into the latest malicious actors, relationships, threat patterns, and imminent attacks relevant to their businesses.

The company's TITAN platform collects, interprets, structures, and validates human-led, automation- enhanced results. Clients across the globe leverage this threat intelligence with Intel 471's proprietary framework to map the criminal underground, zero in on key activity, and align their resources and reporting to business requirements. Intel 471 serves as a trusted advisor to security teams, offering ongoing trend analysis and supporting their use of the platform.

