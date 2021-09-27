Thoma Bravo Completes Strategic Investment In Intel 471

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced the completion of its strategic investment in Intel 471, the premier provider of cyber threat intelligence for leading enterprises and...

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced the completion of its strategic investment in Intel 471, the premier provider of cyber threat intelligence for leading enterprises and governments.

"We are excited to officially embark on this partnership with Thoma Bravo," said Mark Arena, CEO of Intel 471. "As cybersecurity continues to be front of mind for customers, we are looking forward to working with Thoma Bravo's experienced team in continuing to expand our product offering and bolstering innovation across our company."

"Intel 471's TITAN platform offers real-time insights and information on threat actors to intelligence professionals working around the globe, making our services an essential function of cybersecurity teams everywhere," said Jason Passwaters, COO of Intel 471. He continued, "Thoma Bravo's track record in the cybersecurity arena speaks for itself, and we are confident that their industry knowledge and operational capabilities will further support our mission and allow us to drive sustained, long-term growth."

"As cybersecurity becomes a greater concern for companies everywhere, and threat actors become more sophisticated, Intel 471 has proven itself a leader in the space, utilizing its customer focused business model and team of cybersecurity experts to provide essential intelligence and monitoring on threat actors," said Adam Solomon, a Principal at Thoma Bravo.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Mark Arena, Jason Passwaters and the Intel 471 team to support their impressive growth trajectory and continue to facilitate the essential services they provide to existing and future customers," added Annie Wei, a Vice President at Thoma Bravo.

Debt financing for the transaction was provided by Antares Capital. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Thoma Bravo. Cowen served as financial advisor to Intel 471 and Reed Smith served as legal counsel.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $83 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired more than 325 companies representing over $100 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

About Intel471

Intel 471 empowers enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations to win the cybersecurity war using near-real-time insights into the latest malicious actors, relationships, threat patterns, and imminent attacks relevant to their businesses.

The company's TITAN platform collects, interprets, structures, and validates human-led, automation- enhanced results. Clients across the globe leverage this threat intelligence with Intel 471's proprietary framework to map the criminal underground, zero in on key activity, and align their resources and reporting to business requirements. Intel 471 serves as a trusted advisor to security teams, offering ongoing trend analysis and supporting their use of the platform.

Learn more at https://intel471.com/.

