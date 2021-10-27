This Year's Campaign Features 7-year-old Pastor Whose Wish To Meet Santa Is Coming True Thanks To Macy's And Make-A-Wish (Photo: Business Wire)

Macy's (NYSE:M) announces the launch of its 14 th annual Believe letter-writing campaign, in partnership with Make-A-Wish, giving believers of all ages the opportunity to send letters and deliver wishes.

Macy's (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report announces the launch of its 14 th annual Believe letter-writing campaign, in partnership with Make-A-Wish, giving believers of all ages the opportunity to send letters and deliver wishes. From Monday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Dec. 24, for every letter sent to Santa online at macys.com/believe or written at a Believe mailbox station located in Macy's stores nationwide, Macy's will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million, to help children fighting critical illnesses' life-changing wishes come true.

For the second year, Macy's offers additional ways for customers to give back. From Monday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Nov. 19, customers can round-up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar amount and donate the change (up to $0.99) to benefit Make-A-Wish. Throughout the entirety of the campaign, customers can also donate online when shopping at macys.com. Additionally, for those who are interested in spreading holiday cheer with gifts that give back, they can purchase a Macy's exclusive Believe bracelet with $2 of the purchase price benefitting Make-A-Wish through Dec. 31.

"For the past 14 years, our customers have helped grant wishes across the country through Macy's Believe campaign. The impact of a wish transforms the lives of Make-A-Wish children battling critical illnesses and provides hope and joy when they need it most," said Sam Di Scipio, Macy's senior director of corporate communications, giving and volunteerism. "We're proud to see how Macy's Believe campaign has continued to evolve, offering our customers even more ways to give back throughout the holiday season to help make life shine brighter for Make-A-Wish children and their families."

This year's campaign features 7-year-old Pastor, a Make-A-Wish child diagnosed with leukemia, whose wish to meet Santa is coming true. To kickoff Macy's Believe on Nov. 1, Macy's and Make-A-Wish will officially grant Pastor's wish with a surprise visit from Macy's Santa. Pastor and Santa will enjoy a winter wonderland experience with festive elements including reindeer, Santa's sleigh, and snow. This July, Macy's Downtown Sacramento celebrated "Christmas in July" with Make-A-Wish by revealing to Pastor that his wish to meet Santa is coming true thanks to Macy's. Learn more about Pastor's story here. For images of his reveal celebration in July, click here.

Since 2003, Macy's has donated more than $137 million to Make-A-Wish, including more than $25 million through the retailer's annual Believe campaign, helping grant more than 16,200 wishes and impact more than 3.2 million people, including wish kids and their families, volunteers, community groups, medical professionals and more.

"We're extremely proud of the lasting partnership with Macy's and the Believe campaign that helps Make-A-Wish deliver hope to children with critical illnesses year after year," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "A wish can be an important part of the healing process, helping kids deal with, and even overcome, their illness. It's partners like Macy's that allow us to continue to bring joy to communities across the country through the power of a wish."

This year, in addition to Pastor's wish, Macy's will help grant multiple wishes across the country as part of the Believe campaign, including:

Baltimore, MD - 4-year-old Abi, diagnosed with a blood disorder, wishes "to be on a Macy's billboard"

San Francisco, CA - 18-year-old Vivek, diagnosed with leukemia, wishes "to design a t-shirt"

Baton Rouge, LA - 3-year-old Acadia, diagnosed with a metabolic disorder, wishes "to restore her toy collection after Hurricane Ida"

National Believe Week returns this year providing customers the opportunity to double their donations ($2 per letter, up to an additional $1 million) for a full week from Sunday, Nov. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 4. In celebration, Macy's stores, Make-A-Wish chapters and community partners across the country will host digital and in-store letter parties and large letter drop offs at Macy's stores and through Macy's Curbside Pickup.

In addition to writing letters to Santa, find writing guides, local wish stories and more at macys.com/believe. Join the conversation on social by tagging @macys, @makeawish and #MacysBelieve.

About Macy's

For more than 160 years, Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives. Through a digitally led shopping experience powered by macys.com, our award-winning mobile app and a nationwide portfolio of stores, Macy's customers come to us for fashion, value, and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. We celebrate occasions big and small and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macy's 4th of July Fireworks ® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macy's helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service. With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macy's makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities.

About Make-A-Wish ®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring the power of wishing to every eligible child because each step of the wish journey can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 30,000 volunteers across the U.S. unite to deliver hope to wish kids and their families when they need it most. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide; more than 340,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

