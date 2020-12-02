This year, Asana was recognized for its industry leading approach to providing a best in class experience for working parents and caregivers, and creating a people-first culture. (Photo: Business Wire)

Great Place to Work® has honored leading work management platform Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents in the U.

Great Place to Work® has honored leading work management platform Asana, Inc. (ASAN) , as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents in the U.S. In its ranking, Asana was recognized for its industry leading approach to providing a best in class experience for working parents and caregivers, and creating a people-first culture supporting all employees in light of the difficult challenges they've faced this year.

The recognition is the latest industry accolade for Asana as a leading workplace in 2020. Earlier this year, Great Place to Work and Fortune awarded Asana the #2 Best Small & Medium Workplace; #8 Best Workplace for Women; #1 Best Small & Medium Workplace in the Bay Area; #1 Best Workplace for Millennials; #1 Workplace in Technology; and #7 Best Small Workplace in Ireland. In May, Asana was recognized as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces for the third year in a row.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the best workplaces for working parents," said Anna Binder, Head of People, Asana. "This award is particularly significant as the rhythm and pace of our work—and what constitutes a productive day—has changed. In fact, according to our Anatomy of Work: Remote Teams study, nearly 60% of global employees are working different hours now than before. The data also revealed 79% of caregivers have school-age children learning at home, while managing their work. While the award goes to Asana, the credit goes to the growing community of parents and caregivers, who continue to come together to foster dialogue and bring programs to life that make our company a place where everyone can thrive."

Asana used the past year to strengthen its community of parents and caregivers, finding new ways to help them feel connected and supported no matter where they are. Starting with manager training on how to lead inclusively and have conversations about being a working parent, Asana built a shared understanding across the company about the needs of caregivers in 2020. To allow parents time to connect with their children and the rest of the caregiving community during the work day, Asana offers Asana Family Break, bringing in outside storytellers and magicians to host virtual, kid-oriented sessions.

Great Place to Work determined the Best Workplaces for Parents™ by gathering and analyzing confidential employee experience feedback representing 4.8 million U.S. employees across more than 20 industries. Employees reported their workplace experience using the industry-leading Trust Index© survey. The survey is proven to quantify over 75 metrics of company culture, including levels of trust, pride, management effectiveness, innovation, diversity and equity.

Great Place to Work's analysis also focused on how parents' workplace experiences compare to those of their non-parent colleagues and determining whether their job level, race/ethnicity or any other personal characteristic changed the level of support they received as a working parent. Finally, they reviewed each company's parental leave, adoption, flexible schedule, childcare and dependent health care benefits.

"Best workplaces like Asana have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces built on trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses."

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 82,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Allbirds, Sephora, Sky, Spotify, Viessmann, and Woolworths rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About the Best Workplaces for Parents TM

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to confidential Trust Index™ survey responses representing over 9,000,000 employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified TM organizations for Parents industry. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best Workplaces TM list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

