This Veterans Day, The USO Gives Americans Five Ways To Honor Our Military, Veterans

Variety's fourth annual Salute to Service, presented by History Channel, will pay tribute to the USO with special segment highlighting nearly 80 years of support for our troops

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the U.S. military today will be our nation's veterans tomorrow. On Veterans Day, the United Service Organizations (USO) is asking Americans to take five actions to honor the service and sacrifice of all those who have worn the uniform.

"Veterans Day is a time for Americans to pause and give thanks to those who have served and are currently serving in this nation's Armed Forces," said USO Chief Operating Officer Alan Reyes, who also serves as a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy Reserve. "The USO has been by the side of our military and their families for nearly 80 years, and on this special day, we ask that Americans join us in supporting them in their service to our country."

Military supporters can get involved with the USO this Veterans Day in these five ways:

Watch a special Veterans Day program on Wednesday, Nov. 11 , at 10 p.m. ET /PT on the History Channel. The USO is partnering with Variety for their fourth annual Salute to Service, presented by the History Channel, to celebrate and honor veterans and service members. USO tour veteran and actor Bryan Cranston will present a special segment showcasing the USO's past work with the troops and current initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Check your local listings for the History Channel. Registerto participate in the first-ever USO Trot for the Troops virtual 5K taking place from Nov. 21-28. Show support for our military and also sponsor a service member's participation in the race at www.goneforarun.com/USO. Send a message of thanks and support to service members or provide them a gift from the USO Wishbook. Giveto the USO to support its mission of strengthening the military by connecting them to family, home and country at www.USO.org/donate. Volunteerwith the USO to serve local military communities at www.USO.org/volunteer.

November is also National Veterans and Military Families Month. During this time and as the holiday season approaches, the USO is encouraging the public to become more involved in supporting their veterans, military and families. America's defenders of freedom need to know they are appreciated, now more than ever.

" The United States is fortunate to have a professional military, past and present, defending our freedoms," Reyes said. "Now is the time to recognize their contributions to our country and honor their family members who share in the sacrifice of military life."

