This Season Fans Can Help Make A Change With A Selfie

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA Bank is teaming up with fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars to tackle social injustice together this season. Each game day, fans can snap a selfie with a Jaguars player and unlock donations to organizations fighting for justice. Details can be found at www.tiaabank.com/selfiesforchange.

"At TIAA Bank, diversity and inclusion have always guided our company culture," said Steve Fischer, president and chief executive officer. "The battle against injustice takes us all. We're proud to join the Jaguars and fans everywhere through the DuvALL Together initiative. Combining the name of our community, Duval, with the Jaguars fan rallying cry 'Duuuval' is the perfect way to highlight cohesive effort to tackle social injustice as a team."

On game days, fans can visit tiaabank.com/selfiesforchange to take a virtual photo with a Jaguars player. Every photo taken could unlock a $5 donation to the Jaguars Foundation for organizations fighting social injustice. This season, these selfies will provide up to a $40,000 donation. The photo experience will only be available on game days, both home and away, with a new player each week. Fans can share their photos on social media with #selfiesforchange.

"We are proud to partner with TIAA Bank in the innovative and impactful Selfies for Change program and encourage our fans and community to join in with us," said Julian Duncan, Jaguars chief marketing officer and senior vice president of social responsibility and impact. "The fight against racial injustice and for racial equality is one we must tackle as a community, and in the spirit of DuvALL TOGETHER everyone can play a part in leveling the playing field."

