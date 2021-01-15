THIS MONTH: West Virginia Families, Educators Spotlight Importance Of K-12 Education Options

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, West Virginia families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021.

West Virginia families, schools, and organizations are hosting 232 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week. Among the most exciting of these will be a virtual awards ceremony on Jan. 27 honoring students, teachers, and community innovators in West Virginia K-12 education hosted by the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational choice. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for drive through scavenger hunts, virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more.

Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In West Virginia, the Charleston Civic Center will light up in yellow for the Week.

A growing number of communities have issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week, including the West Virginia counties of Raleigh and Hancock and the city of Hamlin.

"In a too-often polarized nation, National School Choice Week unites communities to celebrate great K-12 schools and expand learning options for kids," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. " West Virginia students are unique, and they deserve unique school choices that match their values and needs."

In West Virginia, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, forthcoming charter schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling.

West Virginia families will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to West Virginia school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/west-virginia.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

Select local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For information on celebrations planned near you, reach out to us with information about your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

