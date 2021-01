THIS MONTH: Vermont Families, Educators Spotlight Importance Of K-12 Education Options

MONTPELIER, Vt., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, Vermont families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021. Vermont community members are hosting 69 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational choice. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for drive through scavenger hunts, virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more. Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

Governor Phil Scott has issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 24-30 as Vermont School Choice Week. In addition, the city of Canaan has recognized the Week with its own proclamation.

"School choice doesn't just mean building new schools," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "In rural states like Vermont, choice means enriching existing schools— giving families increased access to a flexible, customized education. During a challenging school year, National School Choice Week provides an upbeat, hopeful time to school-search and share ideas for better serving Vermont's kids."

In Vermont, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. Students in specific Vermont towns are eligible for a tuitioning program, which funds their attendance at nonreligious public or private schools outside their communities.

Vermont families will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to Vermont school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/vermont.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

Select local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For information on celebrations planned near you, reach out to us with information about your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

