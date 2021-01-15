THIS MONTH: Texas Families, Educators Spotlight Importance Of K-12 Education Options

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, Texas families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021.

Texans are hosting 2,827 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week. Among the most exciting of these will be a series of three bilingual virtual school fairs in the Austin, San Antonio, and Houston areas.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational choice. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for drive through scavenger hunts, virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more.

Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Texas, the McLennan County Courthouse will light up in yellow all week Jan. 24-30.

Governor Greg Abbott issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 24-30 as Texas School Choice Week. In addition, a growing number of Texas communities have issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week, including the counties of Liberty, Cameron, Newton, Lynn and Wilson and the cities of Selma, Hitchcock, La Porte, Castroville, Grapevine, Balcones Heights, Keller, Houston, Brazoria, Balch Springs, Oyster Creek, Wichita Falls, Richardson, Combine, and Lexington.

" Texas has a robust array of school offerings that reflect its communities' diverse needs," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "School Choice Week is a time of hope, knowledge sharing, and celebration of how K-12 education can create an even stronger, more customized education system that allows families and educators to rise to any challenge."

In Texas, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling.

Texas families will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to Texas school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, including a video from Gov. Abbott, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/texas.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

Select local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For information on celebrations planned near you, reach out to us with information about your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

