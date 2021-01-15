THIS MONTH: California Families, Educators Find The Positive In Education By Celebrating School Choice Week

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, California families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021.

California families, schools, and organizations are hosting 2,104 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week. For example, parents and education experts around the state will participate in a Zoom call hosted by the California Policy Center and Celebration Education on Saturday, Jan. 30 to share details about what school choices are available to parents in the state.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational choice. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for drive through scavenger hunts, virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more. Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

A growing number of California communities have issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week, including the county of Santa Cruz and the cities of Montague, Highland, and Citrus Heights.

"This National School Choice Week, let's pause to recognize the impact a child's education has on their ability to achieve their dreams, attain a fulfilling career, and give back to their community," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Across California, different schools help different students succeed—all great schools are worth celebrating and supporting."

In California, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with some open enrollment, charter schools, online schools, magnet schools, homeschooling, and private schools.

California families will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to California school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/california.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

Select local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For information on celebrations planned near you, reach out to us with information about your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

