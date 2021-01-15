THIS MONTH: Adaptability, Resilience On Display As Virginia Families, Educators Celebrate School Choice Week Safely

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, Virginia families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021.

Virginians are hosting 679 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week, including a "Virtual Day at the Capitol" on Jan. 29.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational choice. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for drive through scavenger hunts, virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more.

Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Virginia, the Virginia Beach Clark Nexen Building will illuminate in red and yellow from dusk to dawn on Jan. 24 for National School Choice Week..

"Just as Virginia differs from California or Alabama, so too each child is unique and has their own set of education needs," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "In the midst of a challenging school year, School Choice Week encourages Virginia families to celebrate their school options, find the best fit for their child, and work toward a future where every child is excited to learn and give back."

In Virginia, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. Virginia students who meet certain income requirements or have special learning needs may qualify for a state-run scholarship program.

Virginia families will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to Virginia school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/virginia

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

Select local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For information on celebrations planned near you, reach out to us with information about your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-month-adaptability-resilience-on-display-as-virginia-families-educators-celebrate-school-choice-week-safely-301209069.html

SOURCE National School Choice Week