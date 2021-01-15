THIS MONTH: Adaptability, Resilience On Display As Nevada Families, Educators Celebrate School Choice Week Safely

CARSON CITY, Nev., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, Nevada families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021.

Nevada families are hosting 250 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week. One of the biggest activities will be a statewide photo contest in which teachers and families have the opportunity to take creative school choice-themed photos to win prizes. Another notable activity will be two virtual open houses hosted by Nevada State High School.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational choice. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for drive through scavenger hunts, virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more. Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

A growing number of Nevada communities have issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week, including the Nevada county of White Pine and the city of Henderson.

"Nevada's population is rapidly growing, and families' needs are increasingly diverse," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "School choice meets those needs, helping each family find a learning environment that challenges and inspires their child. Show gratitude for a teacher or school you love this National School Choice Week, or speak up for the learning options your child is still waiting for."

In Nevada, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. Families below a certain income level qualify for a state-run scholarship program.

Nevada families will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to Nevada school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/nevada.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

Select local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For information on celebrations planned near you, reach out to us with information about your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

