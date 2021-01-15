THIS MONTH: Adaptability, Resilience On Display As Arkansas Families, Educators Celebrate School Choice Week Safely

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, Arkansas families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021.

Arkansas families, schools, and organizations are hosting 462 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week. Among the most exciting of these will be a free drive-in movie screening of " Miss Virginia" for families in the Little Rock Area on Saturday, Jan. 20. The week will also feature a statewide "Wear Yellow Day," a student essay contest, a virtual town hall for parents, and a dance challenge.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational choice. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for drive through scavenger hunts, virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more.

Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Arkansas, the Union Plaza Building in Little Rock will light up from dusk to dawn all week from Jan. 24- 30.

Governor Asa Hutchinson issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 24-30 as Arkansas School Choice Week. In addition, a growing number of communities have issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week, including the Arkansas counties of Logan, White, and Crawford and the cities of Rogers, Decatur, Ash Flat and Hot Springs.

"After a year filled to the brim with pandemic and politics, Arkansas families are joining forces to celebrate an unchanging truth: all children deserve an inspiring, challenging education," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "This School Choice Week, let's celebrate great schools of all types and work to create more personalized learning options for families."

In Arkansas, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with some open enrollment options, charter schools, magnet schools, homeschooling, private schools, and online schools. Arkansas offers a state-run scholarship program for students with an IEP or in foster placement.

Arkansas families will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to Arkansas school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, including a video from Gov. Hutchinson, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/arkansas

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

Select local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For information on celebrations planned near you, reach out to us with information about your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

