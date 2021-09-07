This Is Your Chance To Own A Supercar Icon

Canadians have 24 hours for a shot at owning the highest-performing production Acura ever - the 2022 Acura NSX Type S MARKHAM, ON, Sept.

Canadians have 24 hours for a shot at owning the highest-performing production Acura ever - the 2022 Acura NSX Type S

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - You have just 1 day to enter for a chance to own the most exclusive supercar in Acura's history: the 2022 Acura NSX Type S.

Beginning at 12am and ending at 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, September 8, Canadian Acura enthusiasts and supercar fanatics can visit www.acura.ca and enter for a chance to place a non-refundable deposit on the highest-performing production Acura ever built.

Only 11, 2022 NSX Type S units are being made available for this Canadian exclusive opportunity. Meaning demand will be extremely high for a chance to own the most exclusive, quickest accelerating, sharpest cornering, and most powerful production NSX in history.

In celebration of the final year of second generation NSX production, every 2022 Acura NSX produced will be a Type S model. Cementing its place as a rare and limited supercar, just 350 NSX Type S will be built for global distribution. More details here.

About Acura CanadaAcura is the luxury-performance division of Honda Canada Inc. and is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates a new driving experience. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models - the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, and the Acura MDX seven-passenger luxury SUV. Acura launched its next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance. Acura celebrated its 30th anniversary in Canada in February 2017 and has grown to include over 50 locations in its dealer network across the country. For more information, please visit www.acura.ca .

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.