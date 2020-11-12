This Holiday Season, More Amazon Prime Members With A MyQ Smart Garage Will Be Able To Take Advantage Of Secure, Contactless In-Garage Delivery

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon and myQ® smart garage technology are expanding Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery to more Amazon Prime members in over 4,000 cities across the U.S. Last Spring, Key by Amazon integrated with myQ smart garage technology to launch the Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery service. Amazon has successfully fulfilled over 2 million In-Garage Deliveries with the help of myQ. To meet growing demand and to provide more Prime members with the option to select in-garage delivery at checkout, Amazon has expanded the free, secure and contactless service to new cities in the U.S. - just in time for the busy online holiday shopping season.

"Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery receives high customer ratings (4.7 Stars) and has quickly become the leading delivery option for many Prime members," said Tyler Lenczuk, Director of Delivery Services for Chamberlain Group, a global leader in access control solutions with its Chamberlain and LiftMaster garage door opener brands and myQ connected technology. "Not only has it become a package delivery option that Prime members can trust to protect their packages against damage, weather and theft, but it has also provided a true contactless delivery experience during the pandemic."

In-garage delivery has been a service Amazon can easily build on due to the fact that an overwhelming number of the 63 million homes in America with a garage are already equipped with myQ. And, garages without, can easily add it with a myQ Smart Garage™ Hub. Earlier this year, myQ expanded its Smart Access Ecosystem to include cameras and locks. Homeowners can now add a myQ smart lock and camera to their myQ smart garage to watch deliveries happen in real-time and automatically lock the garage passage door when a delivery is taking place.

The myQ and Key by Amazon relationship continues to grow with the availability of Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery, a new service that allows eligible Prime members to have their grocery orders from Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh delivered securely into their garage. At launch, the service will be available in select areas of Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

"When we first developed myQ, it was to answer the often-thought question while driving away from home - 'did I remember to close the garage door?'" said Jeff Meredith, President and Chief Operating Officer for Chamberlain Group. "While myQ certainly provides peace of mind for that nagging question, it has also evolved to enable secure access to the garage for delivery of Amazon Prime packages. User adoption of in-garage package delivery has accelerated rapidly since its launch in April '19 and we expect the growth of this contactless, secure service to continue going forward."

A myQ smart garage provides homeowners with the ability to secure, control and monitor the garage on their smartphone through the myQ app. When you link the myQ app with Key by Amazon, you can get Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery for a seamless package delivery experience with added security.

How it works:

Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery works exclusively with myQ smart garage door openers. Most new garage door openers manufactured by Chamberlain Group come with integrated myQ technology. However, myQ technology can be easily added to all leading brands of garage door openers via a myQ Smart Garage Hub - now only $29.98 on Amazon.com until the end of the year.

Once connected to myQ, you simply link your myQ app with Key by Amazon. Then, select "FREE In-Garage Delivery" at checkout on Amazon.com. An Amazon delivery driver receives a one-time garage access validation upon arrival to deliver and secure the package until you're able to go get it.

