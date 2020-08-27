This Fall, Enjoy Memorable Experiences At The Reopened Canadian Museum Of History And Canadian War Museum

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum look forward to welcoming visitors back this fall. Beginning on September 2, both Museums will be open Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and until 8 p.m. on Thursdays. This new phase of reopening includes access to most gallery spaces, the return of free admission on Thursday nights from 5 to 8 p.m., free admission for children 7 and under, and safety measures to ensure a safe and memorable experience for all.

At the Canadian Museum of History, visitors will once again be able to explore many popular exhibition spaces. The spectacular Grand Hall offers an introduction to the history, cultures and beliefs of the First Peoples of Canada's Pacific Coast. The Museum's signature exhibition, the Canadian History Hall, takes visitors on a journey through Canada's story, featuring the events, personalities and historical currents that have shaped this country from time immemorial to the present day. And the unique Canadian Stamp Collection features every postage stamp ever issued in this country. Visitors can also enjoy UNCEDED - Voices of the Land, a breathtaking multimedia installation that brings together the past, present and future of the Indigenous experience, as seen through the eyes and minds of 18 distinguished Indigenous architects and designers from across Turtle Island ( North America).

At the Canadian War Museum, visitors will once again be able to tour the galleries and several special exhibitions. The four Canadian Experience Galleries examine Canada's military history from early wars on our soil to 21st-century conflicts around the world. The popular LeBreton Gallery displays one of the most extensive collections of military hardware and technology in the country. Canada's rich history of honouring and remembrance is presented in the moving Royal Canadian Legion Hall of Honour. Special exhibitions currently on view include The Canadian Forces Artists Program - Group 8,an exhibition of works created by the most recent group of civilian artists to deploy with the Canadian Forces entirely on Canadian soil, and Invasion! Canadians and the Battle of Normandy, 1944, which showcases seven personal stories of incredible Canadians marking the 75th anniversary of the epic campaign.

The Gift Shops will also be open at both Museums, as will some food services and on-site parking.

The safety and security of visitors and staff remain a top priority. Enhanced measures have been put in place to help ensure the health and safety of visitors — including timed ticketing, physical distancing, increased cleaning, sanitizing stations, new signage and the wearing of masks. Some interactive elements will not be available. Some spaces — including the Canadian Children's Museum and CINÉ+ at the Museum of History, and the Memorial Hall at the War Museum — remain temporarily closed.

Admission fees at both Museums will be $17 for adults, $43 for families, and free for children ages 7 and under. To book a spot and learn more about safety measures, visitors are strongly encouraged to visit historymuseum.ca and warmuseum.ca. To ensure physical distancing, access has been limited to 50 people per 30-minute time slot. Admission on site without a pre-booked ticket is available only on a first-come, first-served basis.

For a wealth of virtual activities and other online programs, explore the popular Museum at Home webpages at both historymuseum.ca and warmuseum.ca.

The Canadian Museum of History operates the Canadian Museum of History, the Canadian War Museum and the Virtual Museum of New France. Together, these Museums function as centres for research and public information on the history of Canada. Their principal role is to enhance Canadians' knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the events, experiences, people and objects that have shaped Canada's history and identity. Work of the Canadian Museum of History is made possible in part through financial support of the Government of Canada.

