Thirty-Three Outten & Golden Attorneys Named To The 2021 List Of Super Lawyers And Rising Stars

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outten & Golden LLP, a premier law firm focused exclusively on representing employees, is pleased to announce that 33 attorneys from the firm's New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outten & Golden LLP, a premier law firm focused exclusively on representing employees, is pleased to announce that 33 attorneys from the firm's New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., offices have been selected to the 2021 edition of Super Lawyers and Rising Stars.

Seventeen Outten & Golden attorneys appear on the Super Lawyers list - three* more than last year:

1. Molly A. Brooks - Class Action, New York*2. Gregory S. Chiarello - Employment Litigation for the Plaintiff, New York3. Cara E. Greene - Employment & Labor, New York4. Susan E. Huhta - Employment & Labor, Washington, D.C.5. Adam T. Klein - Employment & Labor, New York6. Wendi S. Lazar - Employment & Labor, New York7. Tammy Marzigliano - Employment & Labor, New York8. Ossai Miazad - Employment & Labor, New York9. Laurence S. Moy - Employment & Labor, New York10. Wayne N. Outten - Employment & Labor, New York11. Kathleen Peratis - Employment & Labor, New York12. Jahan C. Sagafi - Employment & Labor, California, and "Top 100 in Northern California"13. Jennifer Schwartz - Employment & Labor, and Employment Litigation for the Plaintiff, Northern California14. Michael J. Scimone - Employment Litigation, New York* 15. Amy F. Shulman - Employment & Labor, New York*16. Darnley D. Stewart - Employment & Labor, New York17. Justin M. Swartz - Employment & Labor, New York

Sixteen Outten & Golden lawyers were selected to the 2021 list of Rising Stars, including seven** new honorees:

1. Deirdre A. Aaron - Employment & Labor, New York2. Amy Biegelsen - Employment Litigation; Plaintiff, New York**3. Katherine Blostein - Employment & Labor, New York4. Michael C. Danna - Employment & Labor, New York**5. Menaka N. Fernando - Employment & Labor, Northern California6. Nina R. Frank - Employment Litigation; Plaintiff, New York**7. Sabine Jean - Class Action, New York**8. Cassandra W. Lenning - Employment Litigation for the Plaintiff, Washington, D.C.9. Christopher M. McNerney - Employment & Labor, New York10. Kendall Onyendu - Employment & Labor, New York**11. Mikael Rojas - Class Action, Washington, D.C.12. Pooja Shethji - Class Action, Washington, D.C.13. Melissa L. Stewart - Class Action, New York14. Allison Van Kampen - Employment & Labor, New York**15. Melissa E. Washington - Employment & Labor, Washington, D.C.16. Chauniqua D. Young - Class Action, New York**

"The many exceptional Outten & Golden attorneys appearing on this year's Super Lawyers list correlates to the respect we've earned from our peers on both sides of the aisle," said Adam T. Klein, Outten & Golden's managing partner. "Plus, the dramatic increase in Rising Stars recognitions affirms our commitment to finding first-rate talent and developing the next generation of outstanding lawyers."

Please join us in congratulating all of our attorneys selected to 2021 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars!

The Super Lawyers rating service honors lawyers in more than 70 practice areas who have achieved a high level of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process involves independent third-party research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Fewer than five percent of attorneys in the U.S. are named to the list annually. Super Lawyers Rising Stars are outstanding attorneys 40 years old or younger or who have been in practice for ten years or less. Fewer than 2.5 percent of lawyers in the country are named to the Rising Stars list.

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, equity agreements, and partnership interests); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disability Discrimination, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender & Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

For media inquiries, please contact Managing Partner Adam T. Klein at (212) 245-1000.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thirty-three-outten--golden-attorneys-named-to-the-2021-list-of-super-lawyers-and-rising-stars-301379456.html

SOURCE Outten & Golden LLP