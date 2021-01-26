Thirty Capital Financial Appoints Kevin Swill As Chief Executive Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Capital Financial, a leading commercial real estate debt management and financial services company, today announced that Kevin Swill has been named CEO, effective immediately.

Thirty Capital Financial is a division of Thirty Capital, which combines modern technology with expert services to propel the CRE industry's advancement. Thirty Capital Financial holds the financial branches of Thirty Capital, including Defease With Ease, SOFR With Ease, and Defeasance Holding Company.

"I am pleased to welcome Kevin Swill to the Thirty Capital Financial team where he will serve as our Chief Executive Officer," said Robert J. Finlay, founder, and owner of Thirty Capital. "Kevin brings more than three decades of deep and extensive experience in the commercial real estate and finance industries. Kevin is a proven leader in initiating and driving change that is required to continue to position Thirty Capital Financial as the trusted, innovative partner that our clients rely on in an everchanging commercial real estate industry."

Before joining Thirty Capital Financial, Kevin served as Executive Vice President of Capital Markets for Lloyd Jones. Previously, Kevin held positions as Director of Capital Markets for Willton Investment Group, a family office with a concentration in multifamily development, Operating Officer of The Carlton Group, President of Westminster Capital, and Kushner Properties. Kevin has also held several senior positions at Merrill Lynch, CIBC, Deutsche Bank, and Citicorp/Citibank. He received a bachelor's degree in finance and business administration from Muhlenberg College and holds Series 7 and Series 63 licenses.

"I have always admired Mr. Finlay's vision to drive digital transformation in the commercial real estate industry," said Swill. "Our industry is in a significant period of change, and at Thirty Capital Financial, we're positioned to give commercial real estate firms the knowledge and support to navigate these changing waters."

About Thirty Capital Financial

Thirty Capital Financial is a leading provider of debt management and financial services to the commercial real estate industry. With over 20+ years of experience, Thirty Capital Financial helps clients confidently navigate options for managing financial risk while supporting the growth of their companies.

About Thirty Capital

Thirty Capital blends revolutionary technology and the unparalleled experience of our financial services experts to propel the CRE industry's advancement.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thirty-capital-financial-appoints-kevin-swill-as-chief-executive-officer-301211850.html

SOURCE Thirty Capital