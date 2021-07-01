Thirteenth Annual Food From The Bar Los Angeles Campaign Raises Nearly $625,000 For Food-Insecure Children

This year's campaigning efforts among 50 Los Angeles legal organizations will fill the hunger gap in the summer when food-insecure children are especially in need

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's month-long Food From The Bar Campaign raised nearly $625,000 for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, thanks to the Los Angeles legal community. This generous donation will help the Food Bank and our Partner Agency Network of 700 nonprofits provide sustenance to the food-insecure population in our County. This gift will help provide more than 2.5 million healthy meals.

Food From The Bar began in 2009 and is a collaborative effort between legal firms, law schools and legal services organizations to raise the most funds, acquire the most food resources and contribute the most volunteer hours for the Food Bank to help the children who rely on school lunches during the summer months when classes are not in session. This year's campaign had 50 legal organizations participate. Since its inception, Food From The Bar has raised more than $5.5 million for the Food Bank. Due to the devastating impact of the Coronavirus, the campaign efforts will support the Food Bank to meet the increased demand for food assistance.

"The pandemic's long-lasting economic impact continues to affect residents in LA County, including children and families," said Los Angeles Regional Food Bank President and CEO Michael Flood. "We are extremely thankful for the Los Angeles legal community in its dedication to helping raise funds and awareness around this issue."

This year's Overall Winner was Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP.

"It is an honor to be able to carry out the Food From The Bar tradition and support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank," said Kathleen McDowell, a partner at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP. I am inspired by the generosity of our community that raised more than half a million dollars to help food-insecure families and children when they need our help the most."

Food insecurity is an enduring critical issue in our community and one in five people in Los Angeles County lived with food insecurity before the pandemic. That number of people and the level of need has only increased due to COVID-19 and its related economic downturn. With generous gifts from the community such as Food From The Bar, the Food Bank and our Partner Agency are able to provide unbroken support to 900,000 children, seniors, families and individuals each month. Together, #WeFeedLA.

About the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 700 partner agencies and directly to those in need through Food Bank programs. The Food Bank has distributed more than 1.7 billion pounds of food, the equivalent of 1.4 billion meals, since 1973. The total value of food and grocery product distributed since the Food Bank's inception is $2.3 billion. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank tripled the number of people helped, and now reaches 900,000 people every month. The Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

