Thirteen Isaac Wiles Attorneys Recognized As "Best Lawyers In America®" 2021 And Partner, Bruce H. Burkholder Is Recognized As "Lawyer Of The Year" 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Isaac Wiles Burkholder & Teetor LLC ( Isaac Wiles), a full-service law firm in Columbus Ohio, is proud to announce that thirteen of their attorneys have been recognized as Best Lawyers in America ® 2021 in Columbus, OH and Partner, Bruce H. Burkholder, has been named "Lawyer of The Year" 2021 in Columbus, OH by Best Lawyers ®, the prominent legal peer review and rating organization.

Isaac Wiles Best Lawyers in America ® 2021 include the following attorneys and the specialized practice areas they are recognized for:

Bruce H. Burkholder "Lawyer of the Year" 2021

Construction Law

Litigation - Real Estate

Real Estate Law

Donald C. Brey

Administrative / Regulatory Law

Commercial Litigation

Litigation - First Amendment

David M. Whittaker

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Litigation - Bankruptcy

Maribeth Deavers Meluch

Commercial Litigation

Litigation - Intellectual Property

J. Stephen Teetor

Commercial Litigation

Litigation -Insurance

Gregory M. Travalio

Consumer Law

Timothy E. Miller

Corporate Law

Jeffrey A. Stankunas

Employment Law - Management

Labor Law - Management

Litigation - Labor and Employment

Christopher J. Geer

Family Law

Frederick M. Isaac

Family Law

Thomas L. Hart

Land Use and Zoning Law

Litigation - Land Use and Zoning

Real Estate Law

Mark Landes

Litigation - First Amendment

Litigation - Labor and Employment

Litigation - Municipal

Mark H. Troutman

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Recognition by Best Lawyers ® is based entirely on peer review in the legal industry. Their methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. Best Lawyers ® employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational, and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services. Recognized attorneys have earned the respect of their peers within their specialized practice areas.

Additional recognitions are also awarded to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is recognized as the "Lawyer of the Year" for each practice area specialty and location.

Isaac Wiles holds a unique position among Ohio law firms. Built to serve the needs of middle-market businesses as well as closely held companies and high-income individuals, our 53-plus attorney firm leverages strong ties to Ohio's legal and business community. Always approachable, honest and hard-working, we're true to our Midwestern roots. The result is a firm with an entrepreneurial mindset, a collaborative team of sharp thinkers that's always invested in our clients' success.

