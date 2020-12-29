Third Time's A Charm: Meyer Law Named On List Of Fastest Growing Law Firms In The U.S. For The Third Year In A Row

CHICAGO, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woman-owned technology law firm, Meyer Law, is named one of the Fastest Growing Law Firms in the United States by Law Firm 500, marking its third year on the list! With offices in Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles...

CHICAGO, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woman-owned technology law firm, Meyer Law, is named one of the Fastest Growing Law Firms in the United States by Law Firm 500, marking its third year on the list!

With offices in Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles the lawyers at Meyer Law help technology companies across the United States with corporate, contracts, employment, intellectual property, fundraising and privacy matters. Meyer Law's clients range from startups, some of which have been featured on ABC's hit show Shark Tank, to fast-growing technology companies that have graced the Inc.500 list , to large, global corporations.

"Being named to the Law Firm 500 list for the third year in a row is unparalleled recognition of hard work and a commitment to the work we do," says Tricia Meyer, the Founder & Managing Attorney at Meyer Law, "It's not only a testament to our amazing team, partnership approach and mission-driven philosophy, but it's also a reflection of our incredible, game-changing clients that have grown by our side."

"As we're about to celebrate our 11-year anniversary, we are extremely grateful for our growth year-over-year, our remarkable clients and thoughtful partners and we're excited for the opportunities ahead," says Meyer.

The honorees on the Law Firm 500 are trailblazers in the legal community demonstrating innovation, operational excellence, a commitment to client service and have achieved significant growth in revenues. Find the full list of 2020 Law Firm 500 Award Honorees here https://lawfirm500.com/2020-award-honorees/.

About Meyer LawMEYER LAW is an award-winning, woman-owned law firm that specializes in helping technology companies from startups to large corporations with corporate, contracts, employment, intellectual property, fundraising and privacy matters. The team at Meyer Law has helped hundreds of companies from startups that have been featured on Shark Tank to fast-growing companies on the Inc.500 to some of the largest companies in the world, and mentored thousands of technology companies at incubators and accelerators across the United States such as 1871, WeWork Labs and Techstars. Learn more at www.MeetMeyerLaw.com and follow Meyer Law's story on Instagram @loveyourlawyer.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/third-times-a-charm-meyer-law-named-on-list-of-fastest-growing-law-firms-in-the-us-for-the-third-year-in-a-row-301199010.html

SOURCE Meyer Law