Third-Party Mortgage Loan Processing Solution Is Transforming The Industry

DENVER, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemlo SM offers an efficient, first-class loan processing experience for mortgage brokers. The first third-party mortgage processing solution with an all-in-one digital platform, wemlo allows mortgage loan originators to keep an eye on every step of the process while a dedicated team of processors does the heavy lifting. Made for mortgage brokers by mortgage brokers, wemlo's award-winning technology features a secure borrower portal and unique brokerage dashboard.

This dashboard allows mortgage loan originators to access borrower information, see the status of any loans, upload documents and more — all with a few clicks, making the entire processing experience easier. "The wemlo dashboard is extremely user-friendly and a great visual through the entire loan process," says Marcy Downey, a mortgage loan originator at Motto Mortgage Signature Plus in Florida.

The platform is complemented by a highly qualified team of loan processors who stay on top of the details and streamline the process, thereby helping mortgage loan originators close loans faster and freeing up more time for them to bring in new business.

The team of wemlo processors act as an office extension for mortgage brokerages across the country. Bill Mullan, a Pennsylvania-based mortgage loan originator, sends about 90% of his loan files to wemlo for processing. "They're very effective in making sure that things are staying on target and keeping me informed. I've gotten to know them as individuals, and they're people that I enjoy working with."

Like any effective remote team, transparent and thoughtful communication is key for successful results. Weekly wemlo pipeline meetings have been incredibly helpful for Annette Beckwith, VP of Operations at East Shore Mortgage Services, LLC in Connecticut. "I think the communication has been phenomenal. We haven't had a single situation where a question hasn't been answered or an email hasn't been responded to in a timely fashion."

The right mortgage technology platform seamlessly manages demand, allows for automation, streamlines communication and nurtures your referral network. "Wemlo is extremely efficient, making it a smooth process for everyone involved," added Downey. If borrowers feel well-cared for, they may be more likely to leave positive reviews, return for future services, and refer the mortgage loan originator's business to their friends.

About wemlo

Wemlo, SM NMLS #1853218, is a technology-focused mortgage loan processing startup that is reshaping the mortgage broker channel. It developed the first service for mortgage brokers, combining third-party loan processing with an all-in-one digital platform. Its product is marketed and sold to mortgage brokerages and loan originators across the country. Wemlo is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, which includes RE/MAX®, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage®, the first national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S.

