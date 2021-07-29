Third-party Logistics Market In India | $ 10.74 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The third-party logistics market in India is poised to grow by USD 10.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The third-party logistics market in India is poised to grow by USD 10.74 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

The report on the third-party logistics market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the introduction of tax reforms and initiatives for 3PL in India.

The third-party logistics market in India analysis includes the end User and service segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increase in investments for 3PL startups in India as one of the prime reasons driving the third-party logistics market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The third-party logistics market in India covers the following areas:

Third-party Logistics Market In India SizingThird-party Logistics Market In India ForecastThird-party Logistics Market In India Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Aegis Logistics Ltd.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd.

AWL India Pvt. Ltd.

Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Delhivery Pvt. Ltd.

FedEx Corp.

Gati Ltd.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Transportation services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Warehousing and distribution services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

VAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

