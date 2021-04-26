Third Institutional Allocator Formally Backs The Ambrus Group

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ambrus Group, a volatility arbitrage-focused firm, announced today that, after six months of collaborative research, Acruence Capital, LLC ( $420 million AUM) ("Acruence Capital") will allocate funds to be...

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ambrus Group, a volatility arbitrage-focused firm, announced today that, after six months of collaborative research, Acruence Capital, LLC ( $420 million AUM) ("Acruence Capital") will allocate funds to be managed by The Ambrus Group. Acruence Capital stands as the third institutional allocator to allocate funds to The Ambrus Group this year.

"We are extremely excited to be partnered with the strong team of sharp individuals at Acruence Capital," said Kris Sidial, Co-Chief Investment Officer of The Ambrus Group. "Their deep knowledge of the volatility complex in the equities space makes them a great partner in this endeavor."

Rob Emrich III, Acruence Capital's Founder and Managing Partner said, "Each day we are dedicated to providing all of the necessary tools to manage and prepare for the unknown for our clients. The Ambrus Group truly understands the current complex market microstructure and is actively looking to implement innovative strategies that do well in this regime. Working side-by-side with The Ambrus Group allows us to do just that."

ABOUT THE AMBRUS GROUP:The Ambrus group is a volatility arbitrage firm that takes pride in having a math-driven ethos that translates over to the volatility landscape. The Ambrus Group takes pride in identifying outlier events in the U.S equity volatility space based on positional imbalances between large interactive agents. For more information, visit ambrusgroup.com.

ABOUT ACRUENCE CAPITAL:Acruence Capital provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients. Acruence Capital manages client investment portfolios on a discretionary basis and provides outsourced CIO (OCIO) services to other registered investment advisory companies. Acruence Capital's investment management activities provide a risk-based investment model. The primary objective of the model is to achieve high risk-adjusted returns while limiting volatility and downside risk.

Acruence Capital crafts investment strategies in a variety of areas: (1) long and short positions in indices and ETFs to mirror diversified portfolios and (2) options and futures strategies to achieve varied return profiles. Each strategy seeks to maximize return and reduce volatility using data science and machine learning. Acruence also applies data science techniques to evaluate and optimize third-party investment strategies. For more information, visit https://www.acruence.com/

