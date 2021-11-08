Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering Of Common Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. ("Third Coast"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today announced the pricing of the initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. ("Third Coast"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today announced the pricing of the initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. Third Coast has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of its common stock. Third Coast's common stock is expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol "TCBX" on November 9, 2021.

Third Coast intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support its continued growth, including organic growth and potential future acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes.

Stephens Inc., Piper Sandler & Co. and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Stephens Inc., P.O. Box 3507, Little Rock, Arkansas 72203, or by calling (800) 643-9691 or by emailing prospectus@stephens.com, Piper Sandler & Co., 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 6 th Floor, New York, New York 10020, or by calling (800) 747-3924 or by emailing prospectus@psc.com, or Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Prospectus Group, 1 Columbus Circle, New York, New York 10019, or by calling (800) 503-4611 or by emailing prospectus.CPDG@db.com. Copies of the registration statement relating to these securities and the prospectus, when available, may also be obtained free of charge from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the SEC on November 8, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 12 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. As of June 30, 2021, Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. had, on a consolidated basis, $2.0 billion in total assets, $1.6 billion in total loans outstanding and $1.8 billion in total deposits.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Third Coast undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

