Third Century Bancorp Announces Dividend

(OTCPINK: TDCB) - Third Century Bancorp, an Indiana corporation and parent company of Mutual Savings Bank, announced today that on November 18, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.09 per share for shareholders of record on December 15, 2021. The dividend payable date is January 4, 2022.

Founded in 1890, Mutual Savings Bank is a full-service financial institution with $239 million in assets as of September 30, 2021. In addition to its main office at 80 East Jefferson Street, Franklin, Indiana, the bank operates branches in Franklin at 1124 North Main Street, as well as in Trafalgar and Greenwood, Indiana.

