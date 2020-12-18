Third Century Bancorp Announces Adoption Of Stock Repurchase Program

(OTCPINK: TDCB) - Third Century Bancorp (the "Company"), the holding company for Mutual Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced that it has adopted a stock repurchase program for up to approximately 5% of its outstanding common stock, or 50,000 shares of its...

(OTCPINK: TDCB) - Third Century Bancorp (the "Company"), the holding company for Mutual Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced that it has adopted a stock repurchase program for up to approximately 5% of its outstanding common stock, or 50,000 shares of its common stock. The stock repurchase program will expire on December 8, 2021. Shares may be repurchased in open market or private transactions, through block trades, or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Repurchases will be made at management's discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both the Company and its stockholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company's financial performance.

The timing and amount of share repurchases under this authorization may be suspended, terminated or modified by the Company at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any particular number of shares or any shares in any specific time period.

Founded in 1890, Mutual Savings Bank is a full-service financial institution based in Johnson County, Indiana. In addition to its main office at 80 East Jefferson Street, Franklin, Indiana, the Bank operates branches in Franklin at 1124 North Main Street and the Otterbein Franklin Senior Life Community, as well as branches in Nineveh, Trafalgar and Greenwood, Indiana.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and may describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of the Company and the Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.

