ThinkMarkets Granted License To Enter FX Market In Japan

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkMarkets, a premium multi-asset online brokerage that provides users with a borderless trading experience, today announced they have recently acquired a Japan Affiliate, holding a Type 1 Financial Instruments Business Operator license from Japanese Financial Services Agency (JFSA), Japan's principal regulatory body, to enter the FX market in Japan. With this license, clients will have access to the company's proprietary mobile-first trading platform ThinkTrader, launching soon in Japan.

Designed with the modern trader in mind, ThinkMarkets next generation platform, ThinkTrader, offers powerful trading tools and unique functionalities, all accessible through desktop, mobile and tablet with a single login. Key features include: split- and quad-screen view, advanced charting with 50+ intelligent drawing tools and 80+ indicators to assist technical analysis.

" Tokyo is one of world's largest foreign exchange trading hubs, so the expansion of our brokerage services offering with the addition of FX in Japan is an exciting milestone for us as we continue our global expansion," said Nauman Anees, CEO of ThinkMarkets. "This announcement is also significant because it coincides with the opening of our Tokyo office."

TF Global Markets Japan Ltd is the corporate name of ThinkMarket's Japan office, which is led by newly-appointed industry expert Koike Kazuhiro, who will head the company's operations in Japan as chief executive. Kazuhiro's experience includes past leadership positions with the Nasdaq Japan Exchange, Credit Suisse Group, as well as publicly traded companies such as Traders Securities.

"Adding Japan's foreign exchange markets to our existing brokerage services will appeal to current forex traders, while our Tokyo office opening will allow us to better serve local customer needs," said Kazuhiro. "We are looking forward to this new chapter in the company's history."

For ongoing updates from ThinkMarkets, please visit: www.thinkmarkets.com.

About ThinkMarkets:

ThinkMarkets is a premium, multi-asset, online brokerage established in 2010 with headquarters in Chicago, London and Melbourne and hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe and South Africa. The company operates with financial licenses from ASIC in Australia, the FCA in the UK, and the South African FSCA. ThinkMarkets provides quick and easy access to a wide range of markets including forex, CFDs on equities, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, futures and more. For more information please visit: https://www.thinkmarkets.com/en/

