Thinkific Ranked #2 On 2021 List Of Best Workplaces™ In Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), is proud to announce that it has been ranked #2 on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada, in the 100-999 employee category.

"At Thinkific, our exceptional team is at the core of everything we do, from each product initiative we launch to every entrepreneur we're able to help," said Greg Smith, Co-Founder & CEO of Thinkific. "We are deeply committed to our people and over the last year, have seen them show incredible resilience and innovation while demonstrating our core values like 'Succeed Together', ' Learn and Grow', and 'Strive for Equality'. The fact that this accolade is largely driven by direct feedback from our team members about their experience working at Thinkific, makes this award even more special. We're actively recruiting across Canada and are excited to add even more incredible people to our team."

The annual list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute, a global authority on workplace culture. The selection process is employee driven with two-thirds of the total score coming from confidential employee survey results and the remaining one-third from an in-depth review of the organization's culture. This process offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. This year's list captured the experience and sentiment of over 82,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 300,000 Canadian employees.*

Thinkific was also recently recognized by the Great Place to Work® Institute as one of the Best Workplaces in Technology , one of the Best Workplaces for Women , and one of the Best Workplaces in British Columbia in addition to being named one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers .

Standout aspects of Thinkific's workplace, as recognized by team members, include:

A robust work-from-home culture: Thinkific provided significant support as its team transitioned to remote working during the pandemic and has continued to build upon this as they've shifted to a distributed-first team—helping to set up home offices, providing meal kits and care packages, and hosting regular social events.

Flexible working hours and holidays: Thinkific provides an open vacation policy and allows employees to adjust working hours as needed to fit their lifestyles.

Continued education and development resources: Thinkific provides a multitude of opportunities for ongoing development and growth, including leadership training, an annual education stipend, and regular lunch and learns on topics ranging from accessibility and wellness to aboriginal heritage and inclusion training.

Additional mental health and discretionary spending: Thinkific employees are provided with a competitive benefits package, including $2,000 worth of support specifically for mental health care and have access to 24/7 support through the Company's Employee and Family Assistance Program.

Inclusive company and diverse team:Thinkific's workforce comes from a wide range of different backgrounds. 48% of its team identifies as women (including 50% of the leadership team), and the Company provides paid parental leave top-ups.

*sentiment of over 82,000 employees, impacting over 300,000 Canadian employees numbers quoted from Best Workplaces in Canada 2021 press release .

About Great Place to Work®:Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list - your employees have to put you on it.

www.greatplacetowork.ca

About ThinkificThinkific [TSX:THNC] makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. In 2020 alone, Thinkific's 50,000 active course creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team.

Thinkific is currently hiring for roles across Canada—learn more about these job opportunities at thinkific.com/careers .

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including statements with regard to the growth in the number of our employees. Words such as "expects", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that these trends will continue. Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinkific-ranked-2-on-2021-list-of-best-workplaces-in-canada-301286539.html

