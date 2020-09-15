Thinkcurity Set To Host Inaugural Virtual Physical Security Summit In October 2020

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinkcurity has announced the first-ever Virtual Physical Security Summit ( https://www.thinkcurity.com/virtual-security-summit) - set to take place on Oct. 6 and 7, 2020. This virtual event is free to attend and will provide top-tier learning opportunities for members of the physical security industry in several different formats. The event will cover the most common topics affecting professionals in the private security industry including technology integration in manned guarding, incorporating new security services, and de-escalation training.

Since 2019, Thinkcurity has developed into the central hub for online learning and networking in the physical security industry. Originally starting as a monthly webinar series, Thinkcurity has transformed into a multimedia website that provides information and training through three primary media channels - articles, webinars, and downloadable resources.

Thinkcurity's two-day, online summit will be accessible and affordable while providing all of the benefits of an in-person event. Designed to be engaging and directly impactful to every attendee, the Virtual Physical Security Summit will feature six focused sessions led by credible thought leaders from the physical security industry and the business world at large. Sessions will include keynote speeches, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A - giving attendees exclusive access to the thought leaders' expertise.

Keynote speakers include Robert H. Perry - the leading broker worldwide for selling manned guarding companies - and Stefano Vitale - Executive Vice President and Principal of P4 Security Solutions, Inc.

Perry is the author of the annual "U.S. Contract Security Industry" white paper - an industry-leading, comprehensive report detailing the size of the industry, mergers, margins, and acquisition multiples. He will be discussing the larger trends happening in the industry and offering his expertise on how security guard companies can best find long-term success.

Vitale has an impressive resume with sales experience in multiple industries and vice presidency stints at Securitas and now P4 Security. He is an expert in guarding solution strategies, operations, sales, and marketing. Vitale will be using his diversified experience and success to show attendees how to get, keep, and grow their client bases through various proven strategies.

Each day of the online event will feature a roundtable discussion with leaders in the physical security industry. Day 1 will cover technology and manned guarding - discussing how technology can advance the effectiveness of security services. Day 2 will be discussing communication and de-escalation - a hot topic in 2020 for the physical security community.

"We are excited to be in a position to further meet the learning and networking needs of the entire physical security industry through such a widely available online platform in Thinkcurity," said George Wright, CEO of Trackforce Valiant. "With this online event, we are further achieving the goal of increased collaboration, knowledge sharing, and training that the security industry so desperately needs. The Thinkcurity brand has sought this goal since its inception, and the Virtual Physical Security Summit is a big step towards accomplishing it."

