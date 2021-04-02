Think Waves The Surfers Way: Giant Wave Surfers Explain How To Escape Rip Currents The Surfers Way

SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer will be a lot safer at the beach this year if twin brothers Milton and Michael Willis have their way.

The brothers, World Champion Giant Wave Surfers are busy getting the word out on how to escape rip currents the Surfers Way.

For years lifeguards have advocated swimming parallel to the beach to escape rip currents. Milton exclaims this method is obsolete and incomplete. He explains Lifeguards tell swimmers to go parallel to escape rips, they don't say how far, in which direction or where to come in.

The Willis brothers are not alone in denouncing this antiquated lifeguard method. Dr. Jaime MacMahan of the Monterey Institute of Oceanography, who received a substantial grant to study rip currents, has stated swimming parallel to escape rip currents is more dangerous than simply floating and letting the rip take you.

MacMahan maintains the rip current will take a swimmer out and eventually circle around bringing them back to shore.

Milton and Michael endorse Think Waves the Surfers Way. Michael explains waves are always going to the shore, common sense if a swimmer wants to get to the shore swim toward the waves. Thus he says rips out waves in.

Rip currents and waves are like transports of the sea. For years surfers have used the sea's energy and natural occurring currents to get out beyond the breakers and waves to get back in to the shore, it's that simple.

When it comes to avoiding rip currents the Willis brothers say lifeguards will tell you to stay out of the water, Milton and Michael will tell you stay in front of the waves.

The Surfers Way is tried true and proven for hundreds of years by experienced Surfers worldwide the brothers add.

Good news N.O.A.A. who establishes rip current policies has adapted the Surfers Way in pictograph format and now appears in new posters along with "Know your Options".

This isn't enough, Milton says, as most lifeguards despite N.O.A.A.'s endorsing the Surfers Way Think Waves remain unaware of this highly valuable life saving method.

Milton and Michael both know about saving lives. Milton was awarded the Certificate of Life Saving Merit from the City and County of Honolulu for successful rescue under extremely hazardous surf conditions. Michael is credited with rescuing Hawaiian Lifeguard and legendary surfer Titus Kinimaka, the most dramatic rescue in surfing history.

