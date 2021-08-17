Think Systems Named One Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies By Inc. Magazine

Think Systems Inc., a management consulting firm providing small and mid-market companies with organizational solutions and strategic hiring, announced it is number 2,092 on Inc. Magazine's 2021 list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America.

The annually updated list provides a unique look at the nation's most successful companies in the economy's most dynamic segment— independent small businesses. Think Systems joins companies like Under Armour, Intuit, Zappos, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names that gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Think has passed another benchmark by joining so many innovative companies that have become household names after being featured on the Inc. 5000 list," said Tony Gruebl, founder and CEO of Think. "I couldn't be prouder of our team members who tackled unprecedented challenges presented by the global pandemic to help the company continue to grow. It is incredibly satisfying to be recognized nationally for this work and growth."

Think has grown an average for 44% per year over the last three years and currently employees nearly 100 consultants and professionals in multiple regions across the United States. Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, the company continues its east coast expansion and opened an office in 2020 in Bocca Raton, Florida. And, despite the pandemic, in September of 2020, Think made a strategic acquisition of Ventrue, LLC, a consulting and shared services practice supporting Venture and PE portfolio companies, acquiring key shareholders and executives.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

The complete 2021 Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and an interactive database is online at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Think Systems Inc.Founded in 2004, Think is a national technology and operations management consulting practice, for medium and large mid-market customers. Think's offering spans services from technology and operations executive advisory and strategic development, technology and operations transformation, post-merger integration, venture and PE shared services support for portfolio companies, and strategic hiring support services for c-level and upper-level technical and operations management. Think serves a broad client base in industries including financial services, education, manufacturing and distribution, software development, legal and regulatory, business intelligence, and insurance, among others. To learn more visit us at thinkconsulting.com.

MethodologyCompanies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. MediaThe world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

