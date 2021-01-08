Thin Film And Printed Battery Market With COVID-19 Impact By Type, Voltage, Capacity, Rechargeability, Application And Geography - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thin Film and Printed Battery Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Thin-film, Printed), Voltage, Capacity, Rechargeability (Primary Batteries, Secondary Batteries), Application (Smart Packaging, Medical Devices), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thin film and printed battery market size is projected to grow from USD 98 million in 2020 to USD 296 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2020 to 2025.The growth of the thin film and printed battery s market is majorly driven by growing demand for thin film and printed batteries for use in wearables, ongoing miniaturization of electronic devices, surging demand for printed flexible batteries in IoT applications, increasing use of printed flexible batteries in medical devices to treat COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread over 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user applications may have a considerable direct impact on the Thin film and printed battery market. Thin film batteries expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Thin film battery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the thin film and printed battery market in 2020. followed by Printed battery; a similar trend is likely to continue in the near future. Thin film and printed batteries are preferred to be used in miniature devices. Thin film batteries are widely used in smart packaging, smart cards, wearable devices, and medical devices. The increased demand for miniaturized products used in these applications has led to a rise in the adoption of thin film lithium-ion flexible batteries, thus driving the growth of the thin film batteries segment significantly. The increasing demand for smart cards in telecommunication, banking, and transportation sectors for payment applications has also fueled the growth of the thin film batteries segment. Consumer electronics application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The thin film and printed battery market for the consumer electronics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2025. Thin film and printed batteries for use in consumer electronics are expected to be commercialized by 2022, as several manufacturers are researching and developing these batteries to power their smartphones and wearable devices. Thin film batteries are designed to complement wearable products that have limited internal space. Thin film and printed batteries are safe as they are non-flammable owing to the presence of electrolytes. Secondary batteries that have a long lifespan are required to power consumer electronics devices. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a decline in the growth rate of the thin film and printed battery market, owing to reduced manufacturing of products that use these batteries. Additionally, COVID-19 pandemic has also disrupted the supply chain of the battery industry, thereby hindering the manufacturing and the distribution of thin film and printed batteries. APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Thin film and printed battery market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020?2025. The key manufacturers of consumer electronics in this region are innovating their product designs, which require thin power sources for compatibility with their products' flexible designs. As a result, a number of device manufacturers based in the region are investing in research and development activities for thin film and printed batteries. Companies such as Jenax ( South Korea), LG Chem ( South Korea), and Samsung DI ( South Korea) are launching their batteries for use in wearables in the region. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the manufacturing facilities of all verticals across the world, resulted in their shutdowns. However, a few industries have started their operations in China. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for thin film and printed batteries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Opportunities in Thin Film and Printed Battery Market4.2 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Rechargeability4.3 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market in North America, by Application and Country, 20254.4 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Application, 2020 & 20254.5 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Thin Film and Printed Battery Market5.3 Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers5.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Thin Film and Printed Batteries in Wearables5.3.1.2 Increasing Use of Thin, Flexible, and Printed Batteries in Medical and Electronic Devices5.3.1.3 Ongoing Miniaturization of Electronic Devices5.3.1.4 Surging Demand for Printed Flexible Batteries in IoT Applications5.3.1.5 Increasing Use of Printed Flexible Batteries in Medical Devices to Treat COVID-19 Patients5.3.2 Restraints5.3.2.1 High Initial Investments in Developing Printed Flexible Batteries5.3.2.2 Lack of Standardization for the Development of Thin Film and Printed Batteries5.3.3 Opportunities5.3.3.1 Development of Next-Generation Thin Film and Printed Lithium-Air Batteries5.3.3.2 Rise in Adoption of Wireless Sensors Equipped with Thin Film and Printed Batteries5.3.4 Challenges5.3.4.1 Complexity in Fabrication of Thin Film Lithium-Ion Batteries5.3.4.2 Costs and Selection of Raw Materials to Develop Thin Film and Printed Batteries5.3.4.3 Shutdown of Thin Film and Printed Battery Manufacturing Plants in Various Countries Owing to COVID-195.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Ecosystem5.6 Porter's Five Force Analysis5.7 Case Study5.8 Technology Analysis5.9 Pricing Analysis5.1 Trade Analysis5.11 Patent Analysis5.12 Tariff Regulatory Landscape 6 Industry Trends6.1 Evolution of Battery Development6.2 Future Trends: Batteries for Consumer Electronics6.3 Trends from Limited to Mass Production 7 Components Used in Thin Film and Printed Batteries7.1 Introduction7.2 Electrodes7.2.1 Cathodes7.2.2 Anodes7.3 Substrates7.4 Electrolytes7.5 Others 8 Materials Used in Thin Film and Printed Batteries8.1 Introduction8.2 Lithium-Ion8.2.1 Lithium-Ion Thin Film and Printed Batteries Are Increasingly Used in Wearable Electronics8.3 Lithium Polymer8.3.1 Lithium Polymer-Based Batteries Are Widely Used Owing to Their Durability and Low Self-Discharge Rate8.4 Zinc8.4.1 Zinc-Based Flexible Printed Batteries Are Used in Next-Generation Wearable Electronics 9 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Thin Film Batteries9.2.1 Thin Film Batteries Segment to Lead Thin Film and Printed Battery Market from 2020 to 20259.3 Printed Batteries9.3.1 Eco-Friendly Composition of Printed Batteries Leading to Their Increased Adoption 10 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Voltage10.1 Introduction10.2 &lessThan;1.5V10.2.1 Thin Film Flexible Batteries with &lessThan;1.5V Are Increasingly Adopted in Wearable Electronics10.3 1.5-3V10.3.1 Demand for Thin Film and Printed Batteries with Voltage Range is Increasing Owing to Ease of Their Safe and Complete Disposable10.4 >3V10.4.1 Thin Film and Printed Batteries with >3V Are Preferred Owing to Their High-Power Output and Long Life 11 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Capacity11.1 Introduction11.2 &lessThan;10 Mah11.2.1 Thin Film and Printed Batteries with &lessThan;10 Mah Are Used in Medical Devices, Smart Cards, and Rfid Tags11.3 10-100 Mah11.3.1 Thin Film and Printed Batteries with Capacity Ranging from 10-100 Mah Are Used in Energy Harvesting and Consumer Electronics Applications11.4 >100 Mah11.4.1 Thin Film and Printed Batteries with a Capacity Range from 10-100 Mah Are Used in High-Power Applications 12 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Rechargeability12.1 Introduction12.2 Primary Batteries12.2.1 Low Cost and Eco-Friendly Nature of Primary Batteries Leading to Their Increased Use in Various Applications12.3 Secondary Batteries12.3.1 Rechargeable Secondary Batteries Are Used Across Applications Owing to Their Long Lifespan, High-Energy Density, and Low Environmental Impact 13 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, by Application13.1 Introduction13.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Applications of Thin Film and Printed Batteries13.3 Application Market Roadmap13.4 Consumer Electronics13.4.1 Rise in Demand for Flexible and Miniaturized Electronic Products Resulting in the Development of Thin Film and Printed Batteries13.4.2 Smartphones13.4.3 Wearable Devices13.5 Medical Devices13.5.1 Use of Portable Medical Devices During COVID-19 Pandemic Increased the Demand for Thin Film and Printed Batteries13.5.2 Cosmetic and Medical Patches13.5.3 Pacemakers13.5.4 Hearing Aids13.5.5 Medical Implants13.5.6 Others13.6 Smart Packaging13.6.1 Thin Film Batteries Are Used in Smart Packaging as They Improve a Range of Communication13.6.2 Smart Labels13.7 Smart Cards13.7.1 Design and Flexibility of Thin Film Batteries Enables Smart Cards to Sustain Harsh Production Conditions13.8 Wireless Sensors13.8.1 Lightweight and Flexibility of Thin Film and Printed Batteries Make Them An Ideal Choice in Wireless Sensors13.9 Others 14 Geographic Analysis14.1 Introduction14.2 North America14.3 Europe14.4 APAC14.5 RoW 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Introduction15.2 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis15.3 Market Share Analysis, 201915.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping15.4.1 Star15.4.2 Emerging Leader15.4.3 Pervasive15.4.4 Participant15.5 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 201915.5.1 Progressive Companies15.5.2 Responsive Companies15.5.3 Dynamic Companies15.5.4 Starting Blocks15.6 Competitive Situations and Trends15.6.1 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market: Product Launches, January 2017- July 202015.6.2 Thin Film and Printed Battery Market: Deals, January 2017- July 2020 16 Company Profiles16.1 Introduction16.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Portfolio of Companies in Thin Film and Printed Battery Market16.3 Key Players16.3.1 Samsung Sdi16.3.2 Lg Chem16.3.3 Enfucell Oy Ltd.16.3.4 Ultralife Corporation16.3.5 Blue Spark Technologies16.3.6 Apple Inc.16.3.7 Brightvolt16.3.8 Panasonic Corporation16.4 Other Players16.4.1 Imprint Energy16.4.2 Energy Diagnostics16.4.3 Prologium Technology Co. Ltd.16.4.4 Molex16.4.5 Polyplus Battery Company16.4.6 Iten Sa16.4.7 Jenax16.4.8 Guangzhou Fullriver Battery New Technology Co. Ltd.16.4.9 Nec Energy Solutions Inc. 16.4.10 Gmb Co. Ltd. 17 Related Report17.1 Lithium Ion Battery Market17.1.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Market, by Industry17.1.2 Consumer Electronics17.1.3 Automotive17.1.4 Aerospace & Defense17.1.5 Marine17.1.6 Medical17.1.7 Industrial17.1.8 Power17.1.9 Telecommunication 18 Appendix18.1 Insights of Industry Experts18.2 Discussion Guide18.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal18.4 Available Customizations18.5 Related Reports18.6 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvnbl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thin-film-and-printed-battery-market-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-voltage-capacity-rechargeability-application-and-geography---global-forecast-to-2025-301203311.html

SOURCE Research and Markets