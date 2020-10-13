Thin Cases For IPhone 12 Series Released By Totallee

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Right on the heels of Apple's big announcement, Totallee has officially released its collection of thin cases to accompany the all-new 2020 iPhone models (iPhone12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max). This is the 8th year in a row that totallee has managed to offer their cases on the same day as the actual iPhone release. Totallee's cases are amazingly thin - they measure only 0.02 inches - and are made for people who don't like having a case on their phone, but want some extra protection. The sleek, branding-free design will help retain the iPhone 12's original beauty without adding bulk.

What's unique about their cases:

Ultra thin, super light design. At 0.02" thin and 0.1oz light, this is one of the world's thinnest cases.

Everyday protection. This case offers an extra layer of protection and features a camera lens "lip" for to help reserve the camera module.

Zero branding. Totallee does away with logos and other distractions in order to keep your iPhone looking fresh out of the box.

Available in 5 different colors including transparent. Whether you're looking to add a touch of color or prefer your case to remain virtually invisible (clear color option) totallee has you covered.

Totallee stands behind their product. All cases are backed by an industry best 2-year warranty.

Totallee's 2020 iPhone cases are currently up for sale on their website and orders are guaranteed to ship within one business day. Your case from totallee will be delivered long before your actual iPhone, so you never have to worry about your device going unprotected. Here are the different size options:

Case for iPhone 12 Mini

Case for iPhone 12

Case for iPhone 12 Pro

Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max

About Totallee:

Since 2013, Southern California based totallee has made a name for itself by offering the number one ranked thin phone case. Their premium products, distinctively minimal style and reputation for outstanding customer service has earned them the trust of over 500,000 customers to date.

