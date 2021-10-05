Thimble Named To The 2021 CB Insights Fintech 250 List

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thimble , the business insurance startup that provides coverage by the job, month or year, was named today to the fourth annual CB Insights Fintech 250 list. The prestigious list recognizes the top private fintech companies using technology to transform financial services.

CB Insights selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of over 17,000 companies. Finalists were chosen based on several factors, including customer growth data, revenue growth data, health and growth potential, and momentum within their respective markets.

Thimble's recognition results from its ongoing efforts to improve the insurance buying process for business owners and to help SMBs succeed on their own terms. Customers can purchase Thimble's policies online, in the app, or over the phone in only a few minutes by answering a short series of questions. Whether work slows down or business picks up, business owners can modify, pause, or cancel coverage instantly. Thimble grants business owners greater financial control and allows them to make nimble decisions while operating within an otherwise unpredictable environment.

"We're humbled to be recognized among the best of the best in the fintech industry," said Thimble CEO and Co-Founder, Jay Bregman. "The landscape for SMBs is changing constantly and we know it's crucial to provide products that allow business owners to focus on not only maintaining their businesses, but growing them as well. We're looking forward to continuing this momentum and accelerating innovation in the insurance industry."

"This is the fourth class of the Fintech 250, and it's also the most international, representing 26 countries. These 250 fintech startups are attacking an incredibly diverse array of financial services opportunities across 19 sectors, including digital banking, insurance, payroll, retail investing, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "After being named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 last year, the 2020 class saw 17 companies go public and 25 get acquired. They also went on to raise over $25B in additional financing and forged more than 380 new partnerships after being recognized. The Fintech 250 has a history of spotlighting the very best fintech companies, and this year is no different. We're excited to see how these fintech startups disrupt and transform financial services in the years ahead."

Learn more about the 2021 Fintech 250 cohort here .

About ThimbleThimble is quick-thinking insurance for fast-moving businesses. It's the first business insurance provider that puts customers in control: small businesses of any size can get a policy by the job, month, or year from Thimble in minutes — and they can modify, pause or cancel coverage anytime.

Thimble protects more than 40,000 small businesses around the U.S. via general and professional liability, equipment, commercial property, events and more. With 75% of its customers as first-time business insurance customers, Thimble has emerged as a go-to solution in the software toolkit of America's entrepreneurs. Founders Jay Bregman and Eugene Hertz are growing the $250 billion business insurance market by making it simple, scalable and flexible for new and established businesses alike. Thimble has raised over $45 million in backing from IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) and other top firms. For more information, please visit Thimble.com .

About CB InsightsCB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

