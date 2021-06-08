Thick-It® Brand Launches Clear Advantage® Plus Electrolytes Thickened Beverages

MUSCATINE, Iowa, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staying properly hydrated during the heat and humidity of summer can be challenging for almost anyone, especially the 590 million people worldwide with dysphagia, or difficulty swallowing. To promote hydration for dysphagia patients who often follow a diet of modified food textures and thickened liquids, the Thick-It® brand is introducing Clear Advantage® Plus Electrolytes Thickened Beverages, available this June for National Dysphagia Awareness Month. Sold in packs of 24, these 8 fl oz bottles are pre-mixed with essential electrolytes to provide satisfying hydration and help the body function at its best.

Thick-It® brand Clear Advantage® Plus Electrolytes Thickened Beverages promote hydration for dysphagia patients.

Clear Advantage® Plus Electrolytes Thickened Beverages are the latest in the Thick-It® line of xanthan-based, ready-to-drink beverages. Pre-thickened to an IDDSI Level 2 Mildly Thick (nectar) consistency, the single-serve, resealable bottles are convenient for use at home or on the go — no measuring or mixing required. They are also available in refreshing grape and fruit punch flavors to bring new variety to the dysphagia diet.

"It's our mission to enhance life for people with dysphagia and those who love them," said Chris Glenn, director of sales, Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., which produces the Thick-It® brand of products. "New Clear Advantage® Plus Electrolytes Thickened Beverages offer a convenient, enjoyable way to provide necessary liquids to those with swallowing difficulties."

Committed to improving the quality of life for patients with dysphagia, the Thick-It® brand also recently created a free Summer Guidebook with ideas for recipes, activities, and more.

Clear Advantage® Plus Electrolytes Thickened Beverages are available on Amazon and for facility use through McKesson, Medline, and other regional distributors. For more information and to find products near you, visit thickit.com and follow the brand on Facebook ( Facebook.com/ThickIt), Instagram ( @thick.it), and LinkedIn ( Thick-It® Nutrition Innovation for Dysphagia).

About The Thick-It® BrandThick-It® is a registered trademark of Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., based in Muscatine, Iowa. We are committed to researching, innovating, and educating on dysphagia nutrition products. The Thick-It® product line includes xanthan- and starch-based food and beverage thickeners, ready-to-drink beverages, and ready-to-eat puréed foods made from real food ingredients, available online and at pharmacies nationwide as well as for foodservice and facility use through North American and international distributors. For more details, visit thickit.com

