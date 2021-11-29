They're Here! The Limited-edition Lineup Of Justin Bieber's Timbiebs Timbits Are Now Available At Participating Tim Hortons Restaurants In Canada And The U.S., Along With A Lineup Of Exclusive Merch

The collection of three Timbiebs flavours - Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle - was developed by Justin with Chef Tallis Voakes, Tim Hortons Director of Culinary Innovation.

The collection of three Timbiebs flavours - Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle - was developed by Justin with Chef Tallis Voakes, Tim Hortons Director of Culinary Innovation.

The co-branded merch* lineup was developed in collaboration with Justin and includes a cozy beanie, a fanny pack, and a tote bag.

Tim Hortons is also giving guests a chance to win a trip to see Justin live in concert and is organizing an auction of merchandise autographed by Justin that will benefit the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber are proud to officially launch their partnership today to collaborate on menu innovations and co-branded merchandise*, all inspired by Justin's fanatical love of the Tims brand.

Participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and the United States are now selling a limited-edition selection of Timbiebs Timbits in Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle flavours.

Justin shared with the Tims team that Timbits are his favourite item on the menu, which led to a multi-stage, iterative journey with Chef Tallis Voakes, Tim Hortons Director of Culinary Innovation, to experiment with different flavour combinations and collaborate on the recipes that guests can soon try for themselves.

"Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine," said Justin. "I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."

Participating Tim Hortons restaurants are also now selling the Timbiebs merch* lineup, which was developed in collaboration with Justin and features a cozy beanie, a fanny pack, and a tote bag.

Tim Hortons is thrilled with how Justin has been all-in on this partnership, said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons, including filming a fun TV commercial for the Timbiebs launch.

"What's amazing about working with Justin is he has an authentic, lifelong relationship with Tims and he was so invested in working on Timbiebs and our future plans together," said Bagozzi.

"He knows exactly what our guests already love about the Tims brand and he's helping us deliver new menu innovations that we know they're going to love. We're really looking forward to what's next."

Today through Dec. 28, guests who are a resident of Canada or the United States and who are registered Tims Rewards members can enter our contest for a chance to win a grand prize with a trip to see Justin in concert. Guests can earn an entry for the contest by scanning for Tim Rewards in restaurant, or placing a mobile order in the Tim Hortons app, when purchasing a Timbiebs 10-pack. See timhortons.ca/timbiebs-promotion for all the details and rules.

*Guests are limited to a total of three merch items per purchase.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages - including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® - alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

Timbiebs Credit List

TIM HORTONSRegional President: Axel SchwanChief Marketing Officer: Hope BagozziSenior Director, Marketing Communications: Solange BernardSenior Manager, Marketing Communications: Dibba Iran-ParastiSenior Manager, Media: Anthony CamposSenior Manager, Communications: Michael OliveiraSenior Manager, Quebec Marketing Communications: Kevin AlbertManager, Communications: Meghan GiffinManager, Marketing Communications: Nishtha SharmaSenior Analyst, Marketing Communications: Ashley HumSenior Analyst, Marketing Communications: Michael PlewakDirector, US Marketing Communications: Rebecca EidelsteinManager, US Marketing Communications: Pamela Estupinan

GUT AGENCY

Accounts Ryan O'Hagan: Business Director Laura Cavalcanti: Account Supervisor Ali Joyaa: Account Executive Gurpriya Seth: Account Coordinator

Production Kelly Mark: Senior Producer Athena Kouverianos: Director of Production Vivian Poon: Producer Kirk Broadhead: Static Vendor

Strategy Dino Demopoulos: CSO Will Ramos: Social Strategy Director Gvantsa Datuashvili: Senior Strategist Emily Barnes Senior: Content Strategist Chantal Legge: Content Supervisor

Creative Brynna Aylward: Executive Creative Director, Creative Lead Matthew Kenney: Creative Director Frederick Nduna: Creative Director Alex Allen Associate: Creative Director Andy Tamayo: Associate Creative Director Sophia Kossoski: Senior Art Director Laura De Santis: Senior Copywriter Daniel Zhang Art: Director Chris Vena: Copywriter Monica Herrera: Designer Beth Barnes: Creative Resource Manager Junia Parodi: Creative Manager

THE FRENCH SHOP Client Service Émilie Maranda: Account Director Sabrina Desjardins: Account Manager

Creative TeamJoëlle Fournier: Managing Director, Adaptation Valérie Forget: Adaptation Director Brigitte Hébert-Carle: Adaptation Copywriter

Production Julie Lorazo: Producer

MTL Vendors La Majeure: Sound Recording and Mixing Denise Charest: Casting

MEDIAMONKS Christina Ho: Team Lead Daisuke Kazuya: Senior Account Manager Lajor Cole-Etti: Senior Account Manager Gustavo Manrique: Project Lead Luke Rocks: Account Manager Tiffany Ko: Account Manager Sonia Kulkarni: Associate Account Manager

HORIZON BUSINESS SOLUTIONS Sheri Rogers: SVP David Mear: Director Tim Harris: Associate Director Cobi Zhang: Director, Media Investment & Activation Tanya Cross: Associate Director, Media Investment & Activation Robyn Van Driel: Supervisor Daniel Sekulovski: Supervisor, Media Investment & Activation Chantal Khoury: Assistant Strategist Hayley Wilson: Buyer, Media Investment & Activation Jacob Lee: Buyer, Media Investment & Activation Balaj Qureshi: Media Assistant, Media Investment & Activation Jan Nidoy: Budget Analyst

ABMC Adrianna Lauricella: Vice President Erika Berg Henty: Account Supervisor Tatum Treffeisen: Senior Account Executive

CRAFT PUBLIC RELATIONS Lisa Pasquin: President Ali Azzopardi: Vice President Brontë Wright: Account Manager Duncan Peng: Account Manager Robert Van: Horne Account Coordinator

REDAPPLECREATIVE Nik Postinger: Audio Producer Luke McPeake: Engineer Holly Williams: Interim Client Success Executive

BOY IN THE CASTLE Production Crew Colin Tilley: Director Jamee Ranta: EP/Producer Cora Johnson: Head of Production Clark Jackson: Line Producer Elias Talbot: Director of Photography David Cho: Production Supervisor Kevin Chang: Production Coordinator Colleen Smith: Improv Coach Niko Phillipides: 1st AD Mitchell Dillon: 2nd AD Kyle Schifflett: 2nd 2nd AD

Camera Department Quaid Baca: 2nd Unit DoP Travis Montgomery: CAM OP Trevor Taylor: 1st AC - A cam Sharla Cipicchio: 1st AC - B cam Bryce Platz: 1st AC - C cam Seth Craven: 2nd AC - A cam Andy Kennedy: 2nd AC - B cam Sam Petrov: DIT

Electric Department Brian "Red" Hickman: Gaffer Adam Flores: BB Electric Matt Hall: Electric Michael Koepke: Electric Alfredo Rodriguez: Electric Tomas Magana: Driver

Grip Department Adam Shambour: Key Grip Jay Lopez: BB Grip Richie Warren: Grip Marissa Castrejon: Grip Randy Crisco: Grip Issac Cedano: Grip

Art Department Brandon Mendez: Production Designer Duane Russell: Construction Coordinator Crystal Griego: Art Coordinator Dean Styers: Art Director Robb Duncan: Prop Master Benjamin Minty: Art Lead Richard Roraback: Set Dresser James Enrich: Set Dresser Armando Nunez: Set Dresser Joshua Ponce: Set Dresser Alfonso Ariana: Art Driver Jevon Dismuke: Art PA Priscilla Medina: Art PA Tim Madison: FX Operator

VTR and Audio Rul Yacob: Boom Operator Ignacio C. Martinez: VTR Ignacio Martinez: Mixer

TALENT Tolley Caspari: Casting Director, Tolley Casparis Casting Eileen O'Connell: English Team Member, SAG Thomas Derasp-Verge: French Team Member, UDA Pierce Mayer: Stand-In, SAG Mike Fishbein: Talent Solutions Rep, TEAMs

GRAYSON MUSIC Ryan Kondrat: DIrector Chris Masson: Engineer Kelly McCluskey: Executive Producer Rich Hamilton: Music Supervisor

ROOSTER POST PRODUCTIONJordan Giles: Editor Paul Proulx: Editor Mariam Fahmy: French Editor Melissa Kahn: Executive Producer Soch Nwakaeze: Assistant Editor Austin Blackmore: Assistant Editor

THE VANITY Color Facility Andrew Exworth: Colourist

VFX/ Online Facility Sean Cochrane: VFX Artists Kaelem Cahill: VFX Artists Adam Silcox-Vanwyk: VFX Artists Andrew Farlow: VFX Artists Noah Matikainen: VFX Artists Nicole Labbe: Producer Stephanie Pennington: Executive Producer

SOURCE Tim Hortons