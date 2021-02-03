They're Back! PEEPS® Make A Triumphant Return To Shelves This Easter

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PEEPS® Marshmallow lovers rejoice! The number one non-chocolate Easter candy [*] is making a long-awaited return this Easter season! Hatching this year are new and classic PEEPS ® Brand confections, along with a variety of adorable merchandise and tasty treats that are beaming with PEEPSONALITY ®. The assortment of PEEPS ® offerings provides something for everyone's Easter basket!

"PEEPS ® is back and better than ever! We're thrilled to be returning this Spring to fulfill special Easter traditions, no matter how you plan on celebrating this year," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS ®. "For nearly seven decades, PEEPS ® Marshmallow Candy has been a quintessential Easter staple. Each year fans count on the classic Chicks and Bunnies, along with fun new products and partnerships, to add extra PEEPSONALITY ® at Easter!"

PEEPS ® fans have much to look forward to this year, including two delectable new flavors available nationwide - PEEPS ® HOT TAMALES ® Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and the PEEPS ® Froot Loops™ Flavored Pop. Take a "peep" at other unique new PEEPS ® product offerings and returning fan-favorites below:

National PEEPS ® Marshmallow Offerings:

PEEPS ® Rainbow Marshmallow Chick Pop



PEEPS ® Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks



PEEPS ® Party Cake Flavored Marshmallow Chicks



PEEPS ® Sour Watermelon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks



PEEPS ® Fruit Punch Flavored Marshmallow Chicks



PEEPS ® Root Beer Float Flavored Marshmallow Chicks



PEEPS ® Chocolate Pudding Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies

Exclusive PEEPS ® Marshmallow products for select retailers:

PEEPS ® Individually Wrapped Marshmallow Chicks for Egg Hunt - available only at Walmart



PEEPS ® Blue Raspberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks - available only at Walmart



PEEPS ® Delights™ Raspberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Crème Flavored Fudge - available only at Target



PEEPS ® Chocolate Caramel Swirl Filled Delights™ Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Chocolate - available only at Target



PEEPS ® Giant Pink or White Marshmallow Bunny Pops - available only at Target

National Food and Merchandise Partners:

Kellogg's PEEPS ® Cereal



PEEPSxCROCS Bunny Jibbitz™



PEEPSxHIPDOT 6 Shade Pigmented Palette and 4 Piece Makeup Sponge Set



PEEPS ® PEZ



PEEPS ® Lofthouse Cookies



PEEPS ® Flix Chick Pop-Ups!

Fans should also keep an eye out for an exciting announcement from PEEPS® in mid-February, as the brand is partnering with another adorable retailer for the Easter season.

Looking to create new Easter traditions with loved ones this Spring? For the first time ever, PEEPS ® is hosting "PEEPSONALITY ® Live!" - a weekly virtual series dedicated to showing fans how to create Insta-worthy PEEPS ® creations. Whether you love baking or crafting, cookies or ice cream, Chicks or Bunnies, PEEPSONALITY ® Live will offer fun, easy-to-follow tutorials that families can do together, no matter the skill level. Beginning on March 9, fans can tune in to the official PEEPS® Instagram account to watch and learn how to make delicious recipes and adorable crafts using PEEPS ® from DIY pros including Erica Domesek of P.S.- I Made This, Duncan Hines baking expert Chef Brittany Wolfe, Meredith Staggers of Cake & Confetti, Emily Hutchinson of The Hutch Oven, and Dr. Maya Warren an Ice Cream Scientist.

Fans can also create sweet memories in the kitchen this Spring by baking one of nine new recipes made in collaboration with the baked-good experts at Duncan Hines ®. Regardless of how they're enjoyed, PEEPS ® is encouraging fans to express their #PEEPSONALITY on social media this Spring by sharing their creations and tagging @PEEPSBRAND.

Visit www.peepsbrand.com for additional recipes and fun craft ideas for the Easter season. To purchase PEEPS ® Candy, fans can shop online at https://www.candy.com/by-brand/peeps.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned company that has grown into the 10th largest candy company in the U.S. [*] Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands - PEEPS ®, MIKE AND IKE ®, HOT TAMALES ® and GOLDENBERG'S ® PEANUT CHEWS ®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy-making and retail store in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, " Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived in spite of the economic depression of the 1930s and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA, which is still home to their iconic candy brands. All Just Born candy is proudly made in the USA and Canada using globally sourced ingredients. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com. Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

