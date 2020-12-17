ThetaRay's Correspondent Banking AML Solution To Enable Cecabank To Safely Connect Small/Medium-sized Banks To The Global Financial System

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-based Big Data analytics, today announced that its Anti-Money Laundering (AML) for Correspondent Banking solution has been chosen by Spanish wholesale bank Cecabank. The AI-based technology will enable Cecabank to analyze SWIFT traffic, risk indicators and client/payer/payee data to detect anomalies indicating money laundering or terrorism financing schemes in correspondent banking transactions.

ThetaRay's solution is the first and only AI-based technology that detects criminal schemes across complex, cross-border transaction paths by extracting SWIFT and KYC data to aggregate a 'Full Transaction Path' view. It is based on a proprietary type of machine learning called 'artificial intuition' that can mimic human intuition and gut feelings.

Cecabank provides an important gateway service, connecting other institutions to the international banking system and enabling cross-border payments. Cecabank's goal with this initiative is to ensure the seamless integrity of funds throughout the entire correspondent banking process, which requires full visibility into the banks they serve and the ability to detect unusual activity and crime risks.

"We were already using traditional rules-based systems, but we wanted to increase our ability to monitor cross-border transactions," said Alfredo Oñoro, Compliance Head at Cecabank. "When an industry colleague recommended ThetaRay's AML solution for correspondent banking, we immediately reached out and began discussions. We are extremely impressed with ThetaRay's technology and excited to share its capabilities with our bank customers and, if so requested, with our regulators."

"This announcement serves as notice that ThetaRay's AML for Correspondent Banking solution is not just for global financial institutions," said ThetaRay CEO Mark Gazit. "It is also a perfect fit for mid-sized banks aiming to improve their AML controls. Cecabank plays a crucial role in the Spanish market, and we are very pleased that they've chosen ThetaRay to help secure their customers' cross-border transactions."

"By choosing ThetaRay's AI-based technology, Cecabank is joining the most innovative financial institutions," said Shay Dovev, SVP Commercial Affairs, ThetaRay. "They can now better tackle money laundering and terrorism financing risks while expanding their correspondent banking relationships."

About Cecabank:

Cecabank is a Spanish capital wholesale bank dedicated to providing specialized services in securities services, payments, treasury management and digital solutions. At Cecabank we work to provide support to financial institutions and other corporations using our experience as a wholesale Spanish bank with international presence. We offer innovative, tailored financial proposals for our customers, guiding them through their projects to reach their business objectives. We operate in all relevant European financial markets, permitting us to strengthen the services we provide to our global customers.

About ThetaRay:

ThetaRay is dedicated to helping clients at large financial organizations, cyber security divisions and critical infrastructure become more resilient and seize opportunities. Its advanced analytical solutions operate with unprecedented speed, accuracy and scale, enabling clients to manage risk, detect money laundering schemes, uncover fraud, expose bad loans, uncover operational issues and reveal valuable new growth opportunities. To learn more about ThetaRay, visit www.thetaray.com

