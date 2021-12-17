These Tanduay Holiday Cocktails Are Sure To Make Your Celebrations Merrier

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Get into the holiday spirit with these cocktails infused with Tanduay's most-awarded and best-selling rum products.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Get into the holiday spirit with these cocktails infused with Tanduay's most-awarded and best-selling rum products.

Cranberry Champagne Rum Punch

Delight your family and friends with this twist to your regular champagne. We know you're busy will all the other preparations, so we've made this cocktail really easy to make with the Tanduay Asian Rum Silver giving it that right kick.

Ingredients8 oz Rosé Sparkling Wine, chilled11 oz Ginger Ale, chilled2 oz Tanduay Asian Rum SilverFrozen RaspberriesRosemary for garnish

ProcedureMix all the liquids in a large pitcher and distribute it into a champagne glass or any glass you'd like to serve it in. Garnish it with frozen cranberries and a sprig of fresh rosemary.

Hot Buttered Rum

As the months have gone colder, it's nice to snuggle up and drink a delicious warm beverage. Find comfort in Tanduay's version of the Hot Buttered Rum. That Tanduay Asian Rum Gold in the mix gives it notes and aromas that would remind you of summer nights in the tropics.

Ingredients1 stick Unsalted Butter, softened2/3 cup Brown Sugar, packed3 tsp Maple Syrup1 tsp Ground Cinnamon1/4 tsp Ground Nutmeg1/4 tsp Ground Cloves1/2 tsp Vanilla ExtractA pinch of Salt1 oz Tanduay Asian Rum Gold8 oz Boiling WaterWhipped CreamCinnamon Stick (optional)

Procedure

You can use an electric mixer or a simple whisk will do. Mix the softened unsalted butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, vanilla extract and salt until they are well combined. Scoop a tablespoon-full of the butter mixture into a glass and add Tanduay Asian Rum Gold and boiling water. Stir until the butter is fully dissolved. You can opt for more or less water, depending on the level of sweetness you want. Top it with whipped cream and sprinkle with ground cinnamon. To make it more Instagram-able, you can add a stick of cinnamon or a whole star anise on top of the whipped cream. You can transfer the remaining butter in a small ramekin to save for later use.

White Christmas Mojito

A mojito is a standard drink in any celebration and Tanduay gives its own twist to this favorite by adding its Boracay Rum Coconut. The flavor is distinctly Filipino and distinctly Tanduay.

Ingredients10 pcs Mint Leaves3 pcs Lime Wedges0.5 oz Lime Juice0.5 oz Simple Syrup1.5 oz Boracay Rum Coconut2 oz Coconut Cream3 oz Cranberry Juice2 oz Club SodaDesiccated CoconutSprig of MintFrozen CranberryIce

Procedure

In a shaker, muddle the lime wedges. Slightly scrunch the mint leaves with your hands, then add into the shaker. Scrunching rather than muddling releases the mint oils without making it bitter. Add the lime juice, simple syrup, Boracay Rum Coconut, coconut cream, and cranberry juice. Fill it halfway with ice and then shake. Rim the glass with desiccated coconut and then strain the mixture 3/4 of the glass. Top it with club soda. You can use frozen cranberries and a sprig of mint for garnish.

Boozy Peppermint Mocha

No need to line up to get your peppermint mocha fix. You can now make your own at home with this easy-to-follow recipe. Having the Boracay Rum Cappuccino into the mix makes it even more delicious. You can enjoy this drink hot or cold.

Ingredients2 oz Simple Syrup0.5 tsp Peppermint Extract10 oz Whole Milk5 oz Heavy Cream1 tbsp Unsweetened Coconut Powder1/4 cup Dark Chocolate Chips2 oz Boracay Rum Cappuccino 8 oz EspressoChocolate SyrupWhipped Cream Candy Cane (optional)

Procedure

In a small saucepan, sift the cocoa powder and whisk in the heavy cream until the cocoa powder is fully dissolved. Add the milk and place the pan over low heat. Stir until the mixture starts to steam, then turn off the heat. Add the chocolate chips and whisk until fully dissolved. Transfer the mixture into a blender and add simple syrup, peppermint extract, espresso, and Boracay Rum Coconut. Blend it until it becomes frothy. Get a cup and drizzle it a bit of chocolate inside for design. Pour in the mocha mixture, then top with whipped cream. Drizzle again with chocolate syrup and garnish with a candy cane.

If you prefer something cold, you can put the chocolate milk mixture in the refrigerator and wait for it to cool down. Instead of espresso, use cold brew. Then serve it over fresh ice.

If you want something ice-shaken, just add ice into the blender with your mixture.

Whichever Tanduay holiday cocktail you plan to make for your celebrations, you and your guests are sure to enjoy them. In creating these cocktails, you bring a part of the Philippines, a country known for celebrating Christmas as early as September, into your own homes during this season of joy.

CONTACT: Ms. Des BalleteMidway Trading / Tanduay des.ballete@tanduayusa.com +1 650-520-1089 ( California) www.tanduayusa.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/these-tanduay-holiday-cocktails-are-sure-to-make-your-celebrations-merrier-301447246.html

SOURCE Tanduay