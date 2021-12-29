These Are The Top 17 Best Places To Work In Middle East For 2021

DUBAI, EAU, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Places to Work organization announced today the top 17 Best Places to Work in Middle East for 2021.

DUBAI, EAU, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Places to Work organization announced today the top 17 Best Places to Work in Middle East for 2021. Topping this year's ranking was Novo Nordisk, the global healthcare company followed by AstraZeneca, the multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. Edenred, a leading provider of prepaid corporate services, secured the third position. To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding employers at least in one of the countries across the region.

The program recently compiled its annual list of the top 17 Best Places to Work in Middle East ranking based on the assessment of over 250 organizations across the region. Findings from this year program show how well companies have succussed in maintaining great workplaces and positively impacting their people and their communities fostering change and accelerating success. 90% of employees said they have a sense of pride in their work, that the leadership team is inspiring, and that they feel good about the ways the company contributes to the local community.

For the past couple of years, the Best Places to Work program has recognized leading employers across the world, backed by several years of workplace culture assessment and a global database of over 25 million employees.

The list of the top 17 Best Places to Work in Middle East for 2021:

Novo Nordisk

AstraZeneca

Edenred

BSH

IHS Towers

Meridiam

Blue Ocean Global

Schneider Electric

Roche

Manga Productions

Foodics

Ooredoo

IACC Holdings

Tamkeen Technologies

Roshn

International Maritime Industries

Sapin

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Every year in Middle East, the program partners with over 250 organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

