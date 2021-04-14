ThermoTek, Inc. Names Randy D. Chatman As New CEO

DALLAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoTek, Inc. ("ThermoTek"), a portfolio company of private equity firm Havencrest Capital Management, announced today the hiring of Randy D. Chatman as its new Chief Executive Officer. Chatman brings to ThermoTek 25 years of medical device operating experience in key leadership roles for global industry bellwethers, including Wright Medical Group (acquired by Stryker), Covidien (acquired by Medtronic), Johnson & Johnson and others.

"I'm honored to be named CEO of ThermoTek," said Chatman. "Thermotek is in a unique position to launch new product lines, grow into adjacent medical and industrial markets and acquire complementary private companies."

Before joining ThermoTek, Chatman served as the Vice President of Strategic Contracting, Pricing, National Accounts, Reimbursement & Market Access for Wright Medical Group, a global medical device company focused on extremities and biologics which recently sold to Stryker for $4.7 billion. He brings a wealth of expertise in the medical products space and will guide ThermoTek through its next phase of growth as it continues innovating and delivering post-orthopedic recovery solutions across the globe.

"We are thrilled to have Randy join the ThermoTek team. Randy's deep knowledge of the medical device industry, highly-regarded leadership and proven expertise in scaling businesses makes us confident he is the right executive to lead ThermoTek's next chapter of growth," commented Christopher W. Kersey, M.D., M.B.A., Founding Managing Partner of Havencrest Capital Management.

ABOUT THERMOTEK, INC.

Founded in 1993 and based in Flower Mound, TX, ThermoTek provides a broad range of temperature management solutions to the medical and industrial end markets, specifically cold compression devices used in post-orthopedic surgery rehabilitation and cooling units used in industrial applications. ThermoTek leverages its extensive product portfolio with more than 70 issued patents to supply its network of 280+ medical device dealers and industrial OEMs with a variety of custom- and proprietary-branded thermal management and compression products. For additional information about ThermoTek, visit www.thermotekusa.com

ABOUT HAVENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Dallas-based Havencrest Capital Management ("Havencrest") is a committed capital, lower middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Havencrest comprises a leading team of investment professionals, operating partners and senior advisors, including many of the nation's leading healthcare entrepreneurs, corporate executives and public policy experts.

With its unique approach to partnering with founder-owned healthcare companies with EBITDA between $2M - $10M, the Havencrest team has a successful track record in building leading companies that are changing the way healthcare is delivered in America. For additional information about Havencrest, visit www.havencrest.com

