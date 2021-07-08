Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend

WALTHAM, Mass., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) - Get Report, the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, payable on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021.

About Thermo Fisher ScientificThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

